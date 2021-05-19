Fortnite NBA Team Battles: All NBA Fortnite skins and how to get them

For the first time ever, the NBA is joining Fortnite. According to the official blog post by Epic Games, the Fortnite x NBA crossover will bring all 30 NBA teams to the game.

The NBA Fortnite skins will be available in the item shop. There is also something known as Team Battles, which sounds like an LTM, and that is also scheduled to go live in Fortnite.

How to get the Fortnite NBA skins in the game?

According to the Epic Games blog, the Fortnite NBA skins will be available in the item shop from May 21st. These skins will be a part of the "In The Paint" set. The set will contain a total of 31 Fortnite NBA skins, out of which 30 will represent the current NBA teams.

All the NBA skins & their jerseys. They release on the 21st and they come in a Males & Females bundles! Also the Trophy backbling can be earned in the Community Battles! pic.twitter.com/ceWQ6WT9hR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2021

Other than that, the "Shoot and Score" pack will feature the Hookshot emote and the Mini Hoop Back Bling. There's also a traversal emote known as Dribblin', which is set to go live with all these bundles.

The Donovan Mitchell locker bundle (Image via Epic Games)

Apart from the Fortnite NBA skins, players will be able to grab their copy of the Trae Young locker bundle and the Donovan Mitchell locker bundle.

The Trae Young locker bundle (Image via Epic Games)

What are the Fortnite NBA Team Battles?

The Fortnite NBA Team Battles begin right after the State Farm Play-In Tournament. The Fortnite NBA Team Battles are set to go live from May 19th and will continue until May 23rd. Over these five days, players will have a chance to earn in-game rewards and V-Bucks.

Top 5 Teams with the most members in Community Battles so far (Max is 15,000):



- LA Lakers: 15,000

- Chicago Bulls: 800

- Golden State Warriors: 500

- Toronto Raptors: 250

- Brooklyn Nets: 200 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2021

To participate in the event, players will have to head over to the Fortnite NBA Team Battles official page and sign up for it. While signing up, players will be able to choose their favorite team. Once signed up, players will receive challenges in game. Completing these challenges will help players earn their supporting team points.

To participate in the Fortnite NBA Team Battles, players will need to have a valid Epic Games ID and will need to be above the age of 13. Anyone below the age of 13 will require permission from their legal guardians to participate in the event.

The official rules for the Fortnite NBA Team Battles can be found here.