Fortnite Nightmare map code for creative: Map details and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost at an end, and players are getting hyped up for Season 8, which will introduce new elements. Naruto has already been confirmed as an official inclusion in the Battle Pass for Season 8, and the hype for the upcoming season is through the roof.

Players who have finished grinding out the Season 7 Battle Pass, finished unlocking all the items from the Island Games quests and legendary quests might be a bit bored with Fortnite at the moment. While they are desperately waiting for Operation Skyfire to get started, Fortnite Creative mode might be the place to visit.

The Mothership's sights are set on the IO's base. Slone has a plan to end the Invasion for good. Are you ready?



Prepare for the live event, Operation: Sky Fire on Sep 12 at 4 PM ET.



🔗: https://t.co/Slqznnr33d



Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 3, 2021

What is Fortnite Creative mode?

Fortnite offers players the choice to create and do whatever they want on the map of Fortnite in Creative mode. The initiative was started by Epic Games back in 2018 and has been very popular ever since.

There are special tools available in Creative mode that are normally not found in Battle Royale. Players can do or create whatever their heart desires in these modes. Over the years, some of the Creative Fortnite maps have gone wild with popularity and are now available in the 'Discover' section of the Battle Royale title as LTMs for players to drop in whenever they want.

Check out all that gorgeous architecture and stunning details 🤩



Drop into this week's Welcome Hub by @fnLosh and take in the scenery. Fortnite Creative (@FNCreate) September 7, 2021

Fortnite players can also earn rewards by playing on these Creative maps. The Island Games quests currently live in Fortnite Season 7 require players to drop into five of the most popular Creative Maps, including Prison Breakout.

Fortnite 'Escape the Nightmare' map code and more

One of the most popular Fortnite Creative maps is the 'Escape the Nighmare' horror map by WISHBONE_45.

To enter this map, players have to select Creative in the game selection menu and select the option to enter the 'Island Code.' After that, they can enter the following map code: 9789-5612-2681.

The map is based on the 'Friday the 13th' theme and has nine levels of horror. It is filled with jump scares, eerie music, and dark alleys. Players are given a flashlight that they can use for the entirety of the game. Players can jump in together as squads and enjoy this horror map together.

