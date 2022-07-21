Fortnite No Sweat Challenges: Where to pick up a No Sweat sign

The Summer Event has finally arrived for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. As a result of this, there are 17 new challenges, so there's plenty for players to do. One of the challenges is to pick up a No Sweat sign for the No Sweat Summer (the official name of the event).

Epic Games often adds challenges that aren't totally straightforward. Instead of opening seven chests at Rocky Reels, players have to do something that would not be a part of the game otherwise. And that's how this challenge is, so here's the complete guide for completing it.

Fortnite Summer: Finding a No Sweat sign to pick up

The Fortnite No Sweat sign challenge is actually the first portion of a two-part challenge, which means that gamers won't have to complete one challenge before doing this one.

Fortunately, No Sweat signs can be found in a few locations across the map, with a total of six in the game. The image below indicates where they are located on the map:

No Sweat signs can be found at these locations (Image via Fortnite.GG)

To summarize, Coney Crossroads and Sanctuary are the two landing spots that have these signs in close proximity. To complete this challenge, gamers only need to pick up two signs, so they don't need to visit both locations.

When Fortnite gamers have picked up a sign, they can move on to the next part of the challenge, which is to carry it and then place it down. Fortunately, the locations are not that far from the sign's original location, and should show up on their minimaps.

Both the sign and its placement spot will have exclamation mark symbols over them on the minimap and will be visible on-screen when players get close enough. As expected, the two signs that are picked up will also need to be placed.

For reference, here's where the signs have to be placed:

Here is where the No Sweat signs can be placed (Image via Fortnite.GG)

As shown above, each of them is very close to where the signs are located, which makes the second part of the challenge easy to complete.

Here's the full list of the new Summer Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event

Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location

Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown

Make a character dance to a Boogie Bomb

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations

Ring doorbells until they break

Catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products

Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin

Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects

Jump on umbrellas along the beach

Kick a beach ball and kick a giant beach ball

Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Bust through doors in different neighborhoods

Destroy large sea buoys with Motorboat Missiles

Damage opponents while swimming

Visit different named locations

Each of these Fortnite challenges should be worth about 15,000 seasonal XP, although a few of them (including the No Sweat signs challenge) have cosmetic rewards attached to them.

These challenges and the full Summer Event are live right now.

