Fortnite now allows refunding skins even without refund tickets

Fortnite Season 7 was recently launched with the v17.00 update. It rolled out the new alien theme, along with several new NPCs and a new Battle Pass concept.

Players can now obtain many new items, but if it comes to it, gamers need a refund ticket to refund a cosmetic item permanently. However, it was recently revealed that they can now refund skins in Fortnite without such a ticket.

Ever since the news broke, fans have wondered how to return Fortnite skins for free. This article will guide them to return in-game cosmetics for free without a refund ticket.

Fortnite Season 7: Earn 1500 V-Bucks by returning the Astro Assassin skin

The Astro Assassin skin was first introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9. The blue and white cosmetic was supposed to come along in the red and black variant as well.

Before its release, data miners had leaked the skin, and gamers identified it as a character from another gaming segment. This led to a lot of speculation, and they were unable to view the red and black variant in the Fortnite Item Shop.

However, users were able to get a hold of the red and black variant of the pickaxe.

Epic recently revealed that gamers could return the Astro Assassin skin without a refund ticket. Fans feel the developer is giving this opportunity since the red and black variant was not rolled out even though it was teased in the Item Shop.

To return the cosmetic, gamers need to possess the Astro Assassin skin. They have to go to the Settings menu and then head to the Accounts and Privacy section.

There will be an option titled "Lifetime Return Requests." Usually, the absence of a refund ticket in Fortnite marks the option in gray, and gamers cannot access it. However, loopers will notice that the option is highlighted, and the return can be done.

Idk if anybody noticed this but the Astro Assassin skin incorrectly displays its red style which is currently unavailable. This could mean that it will be available for the skin in the next update or so!#fortnite #fortniteitemshop #itemshopdaily #fortniteseason6 #fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/cPMMZ1SOld — SaltyBoii03: Fortnite Leaks 🧂🎮 (@SaltyBoii03) April 10, 2021

Clicking the "Submit a Request" button will take gamers to the next page, where the complete list of items will be displayed. At the end of the list, gamers can see the option to refund the Astro Assassin skin and the Cryo Hops back bling for free.

Clicking on the option will reveal the list of reasons for the return. They will be able to select the Item not as expected option. This choice will ask for a final confirmation to return the skin and the backbling.

Returning the Astro Assassin skin and back bling will credit 1500 V-Bucks to the account of the gamer.

The refund policy will not work after July 8th. Hence, gamers have a lot of time to think and decide whether they want to keep the skin or get hold of some free V-Bucks.

