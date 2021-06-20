Fortnite-obsessed thug hits 16-year-old boy in the head then celebrates with 'Floss' dance

It was recently reported that a Fortnite-obsessed thug committed a heinous crime and celebrated it without remorse.

Every gaming community has some toxic players in the system, and Fortnite is no exception. Fortnite Battle Royale has been one of the most popular games for the past few years. The community boasts some amazing gamers and streamers who have millions of followers and have contributed positively to the community.

There are gamers who have been the polar opposite and spread vile toxicity in the game. However, the recent incident exceeds all sorts of toxic elements that have surfaced. The incident involving the Fortnite-obsessed thug is a black mark for the gaming community in general and Fortnite in particular.

Fortnite-obsessed thug ends life of a teenager and then celebrates without remorse

The Fortnite-obsessed thug, named John Callis Woolsey, is 18 years old and has shot up the headlines for the wrong reason. The teenager repeatedly hit another sixteen-year-old teenager with a baseball bat and smashed his head.

The baseball bat that has been recovered from the crime scene is covered with nails and has "Lucille" written with red marker. It closely resembles the baseball bat featured in popular zombie apocalypse TV show "The Walking Dead."

The Fortnite-obsessed thug even celebrated the incident by performing the famous "Floss dance" after launching the brutal attack.

The Floss Celebration was made popular through Fortnite, in which characters swing their arms from the back of their bodies to the front with clinched fists.

The victim has undergone surgery and is under medical supervision. The victim's family is shattered by the incident and his mom even pleaded to the developers of the game to see the negative effects of the game.

"The assault has changed our lives forever. This was a mindless and unprovoked act of extreme violence. I was shocked when I saw the hideous looking weapon that was used. I would like the producers and creators of such programs to know the influence the content has on immature minds."

The victim is still alive, thanks to timely medical assistance. However, the doctors have stated that the victim will remain disabled for the rest of his life since the brain has been severely damaged.

"My son is serving a life sentence and doctors have advised that he will remain disabled for the rest of his life."

The incident is horrifying to say the least. The Fortnite-obsessed thug was taken into custody and sentenced to eight years of imprisonment.

Gamers should take note that Fortnite is a game that is meant for enjoyment. It should be treated as a game and gamers are advised to avoid toxic and vengeful traits.

