Fortnite officially confirms the arrival of a new map in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is not far away from being released. The new chapter is scheduled to arrive as soon as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on December 5.

The end of the Cube-themed season will be disappointing for gamers as they were looking forward to some more in Chapter 2. However, the developers believe that it is the right time to shift to a new reality, and the community is eager to know about the new map.

Even though there hasn't been a massive announcement, it seems Epic has teased and confirmed the arrival of a new map for Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map confirmed

The transition from one chapter to another is pretty exciting. Gamers will get to see the end-of-season event, which will be huge as it will destroy the entire island. Loopers will be taken to a new reality altogether, where a new island will be waiting to be explored.

The official social media of Fortnite has recently released a new post. Even though it seems simple, it is pretty cryptic and teases the upcoming island.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. https://t.co/EoU3JDudAT

The post shoots a question to loopers if they remember the first landing in Fortnite. The post also talks about the prospect of an undiscovered world and the secrets that it hides within itself.

While it may seem like a normal post, it is advisable to take a closer look at the image. The characters are standing on top of an elevated region overlooking the island. It is believed that the map in the image will be the one from Chapter 3 Season 1.

Will any Chapter 2 POI feature in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

It is quite challenging to state whether any Fortnite Chapter 2 POI will continue to exist in Chapter 3 or not. The end-of-season event will see a massive black hole destroy the island while gamers escape to a new reality.

The corruption continues to rapidly spread making it's way towards Pleasant Park, Corny Crops and Weeping Woods #Fortnite Corruption Spread Progress Update ✅The corruption continues to rapidly spread making it's way towards Pleasant Park, Corny Crops and Weeping Woods #Fortnite Corruption Spread Progress Update ✅The corruption continues to rapidly spread making it's way towards Pleasant Park, Corny Crops and Weeping Woods https://t.co/aolCZmftru

The developers will release a new island for gamers along with new POIs. However, it must be remembered that Pleasant Park survived the annihilation when there was a shift from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to come across Pleasant Park as one of the POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3.

