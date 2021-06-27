Fortnite Old Map: 5 locations from the past that need to return in Season 7

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass revealed the Spire has exploded, and the Foundation has escaped. In addition, Fortnite Season 7 added some new locations to the map apart from adding several new NPCs and weapons.

Loopers frequently visit these new locations and explore their way around. In addition, some of the NPCs spawn in these POIs that make them a favorable spot to drop.

Epic has introduced several POIs since the early days of Fortnite. Gamers remember a few of them and time and again have demanded that these POIs be introduced.

This article dives into five locations from Fortnite's old map that needs to be added in Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Locations from the old map that should be added to the game

1) Starry Suburbs

Fortnite Season 7 is themed around Aliens, and gamers even encountered being abducted by UFOs. Starry Suburbs goes hand in hand with this theme as gamers encounter shooting stars at this location.

The location was added to Fortnite Season X but was removed within two weeks. Ever since then, it has not featured in any of the seasons. Gamers believe that Fortnite Season 7 is the perfect time to revive this mysterious POI.

I remember them, but everyone forgot about starry suburbs before is was erased from the map and turned into a rift zone pic.twitter.com/U5r9WhOZfe — Cosmo (@HiMyNameIsCosmo) June 23, 2021

2) Dusty Depot

Dusty Depot experienced a meteor crash back in 2018. The crash was a significant event as it changed the landscape of the map. Dusty Depot has gone through a lot of changes ever since the crash.

Fortnite Season 7 is a perfect setting for the POI to return. The return of this POI is expected to bring back several OG loopers to the game.

Dusty Depot in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda)

3) Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers are one of the most popular POIs to be added to Fortnite. It was introduced back in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 2, and has been a favorite among early Fortnite gamers.

Season 7 has already added several new POIs. Additionally, gamers are hoping that some locations from the old Fortnite map will be added. Tilted Towers is an age-old favorite and should be brought into the Alien-themed season.

Who remembers their first time landing at Tilted Towers? 🏫



Safe to say mine ended... badly! 😂 pic.twitter.com/JlHgfdsXYH — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) June 20, 2021

4) Shifty Shafts

Fortnite Season 7 features shotguns, and gamers have been using this as one of the main weapons during 1v1 face-offs. This leads to the possibility of bringing the Shifty Shafts into the game.

Originally added to Fortnite Season 2, the Shifty Shafts contained a mine and some buildings nearby. The mine had several access points and had a set of tunnels. Shotguns dominated fights inside these tunnels and closed spaces. Therefore, this POI should have been added to Fortnite Season 7.

5) Anarchy Acres

Anarchy Acres is one of the oldest POIs in the game and was added to Season 1 of Fortnite. Epic introduced several changes to the POI over time.

During Season 3, a Vending Machine was added to this location. In addition, a thruster from a rocket also landed in this POI, making it one of the most interesting locations to explore from the old Fortnite map.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

