Fortnite Omega Knight Quests: How to complete challenges & earn free upgrades

Recent leaks suggested that the old Fortnite Battle Pass skins would be returning to the game, but with a huge twist. At least one skin has done just that as the Omega Knight skin, a riff on the Omega superhero from Chapter 1 Season 4's battle pass, will be available in the Item Shop.

Players will have the opportunity to purchase the challenges for the skin in a bundle. The bundle will be called the Omega Knight Level Up Quest Pack and will likely release new weekly challenges for the rest of the season.

Right now, there are Omega Knight challenges available to unlock rewards. Here's how to do it.

Fortnite Omega Knight challenges: A complete guide

According to HYPEX, a prominent Fortnite leaker, the challenges are scheduled to have gone live right around the time of writing. That means that players who have the bundle will be able to start completing challenges immediately.

HYPEX @HYPEX Omega Knight's challenges were just scheduled to go live in 2 hours. The skin will most likely release today or in the next couple days! (noticed by @ImEntoYT Omega Knight's challenges were just scheduled to go live in 2 hours. The skin will most likely release today or in the next couple days! (noticed by @ImEntoYT) https://t.co/UZ1Zn4cmCJ

Currently, these challenges are available:

Collect Level Up Token east of The Daily Bugle

Collect Level Up Token northeast of Sanctuary

Collect Level Up Token east of Tilted Towers

Collect Level Up Token east of Synapse Station

Collect Level Up Token east of Greasy Grove

These challenges are pretty straightforward. Players will need to visit these five locations and collect the tokens. They won't be hidden but won't be too easy to find.

Most of these POIs are pretty spread out, so it might be challenging to accomplish in one match. However, gamers can get the Daily Bugle and Sanctuary tokens in a single game since they are. They could also land at Greasy Grove and rotate to Tilted Towers to get those two.

Tilted Towers (Image via Epic Games)

This is very similar to the previous skin bundle packs that have been released. Last season, Fortnite players were able to get the Monarch quest pack and collect all the tokens to unlock those rewards.

They also served as an exceptional way of earning extra XP. While they serve as challenges for cosmetic rewards, they each grant a little bit of XP. For context, last season, a Fortnite YouTuber utilized them in a match to earn a record-setting 2.5 million XP.

Gamers this season who have purchased the skin bundle and have the challenges will be able to do the same every week. Additionally, at certain milestones (like every seven completed tokens), the cosmetic rewards for Omega Knight will be available.

