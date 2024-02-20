Fortnite Peely Controller: Price, specifications, release date, and more

The Fortnite Peely Controller, developed by PowerA, is a custom-made wireless controller with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, incorporating everyone's favorite banana from the game into the design. Peely's happy-go-lucky smile is featured on it along with the words "Nana Nana," representing his Emote of the same name. It was clearly made with the in-game lore in mind.

That said, the Fortnite Peely Controller is very unique in terms of design and is perfect for gamers who want to support Peely in his endeavors. Although he may not be the smartest of characters in the Metaverse, he's always there in the hour of need.

Here's more about the controller, like its price, specifications, release date, and bonuses.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Peely Controller: Specifications, where to buy, price, availability, and bonus

Fortnite Peely Controller will cost $73.98 on Amazon (Image via PowerA)

The Fortnite Peely Controller can be purchased on Amazon for $73.98. The product can be pre-ordered now but will only be released on February 23, 2024. Here are the finer details of the product:

Specifications:

The controller is officially licensed for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model), and Nintendo Switch Lite (it will not support other consoles).

The wireless controller comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

It has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to 30 hours per charge (charge may vary based on usage).

Two mappable "Advanced Gaming Buttons."

Embedded anti-friction rings for smooth thumbstick control.

Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming.

Intuitive Nintendo button layout.

Low battery warning LED indicator.

Includes 10ft (3m) USB-C charge cable.

Two-year limited warranty.

Since the Fortnite Peely Controller is being sold as a bundle, you will also get one Fortnite Digital V-Bucks 1000 - PlayStation/Xbox/Nintendo Switch/PC/Mobile digital code. Keep in mind that the items may be shipped separately. As such, one might arrive before the other.

You will need to have an Epic Games account to redeem the V-Bucks Card. Furthermore, keep in mind that if the V-Bucks Card is redeemed on the wrong account, there is no way to revert it. Be sure to visit the official website while redeeming the V-Bucks Card to ensure things are done correctly.

Aside from the V-Bucks Card, upon purchasing the controller, you'll receive a bonus in-game cosmetic item called the Prickly Axe (Pickaxe), introduced in Chapter 1 Season 8. It's not rare per se and can be found in the Item Shop when in rotation. It will cost 800 V-Bucks when listed.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!