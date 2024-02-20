Fortnite Peely Protection Case: Price, specifications, release date, and more

The Fortnite Peely Protection Case has been designed with inspiration from Peely, who is currently missing in-game. He was kidnapped by The Society at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. His whereabouts and reasons for being kidnapped remain unclear as of this writing. Perhaps paying tribute to this brave character, PowerA has created a protection case for the Nintendo Switch.

The case in question features the character's face adorned with sunglasses and the words "Victory Royale" written across it. That being said, here is more about the protection case - price, specifications, release date, and bonuses.

Fortnite Peely Protection Case: Specifications, where to buy, price, availability, and bonus

Fortnite Peely Protection Case will cost $31.98 on Amazon (Image via PowerA)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite Peely Protection Case can be purchased on Amazon for $31.98. Although it can be pre-ordered now, it will only be released officially on February 23, 2024. As such, it will take a while to deliver. That said, here are the finer details of the product:

Specifications:

Officially licensed by Nintendo with two-year limited warranty.

Sturdy outer shell with rubberized handle and durable dual zipper pulls.

Built-in play stand for Tabletop Mode.

Molded interior with felt lining plus zippered mesh storage fits either system.

Built-in padded screen-protector flap includes game storage for nine game cards.

Dims: 10.2" (26cm) x 5.9 (15cm) x 1.9 (4.7cm).

Since the Fortnite Peely Protection Case is being sold as a bundle, you will also get one digital V-Bucks Card. It will be worth 1,000 in in-game currency. It can be redeemed for an account on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, or Mobile. Keep in mind that it can only be used once. Furthermore, there is a possibility that the items may be shipped separately. One could arrive before the other.

You will also need to have an Epic Games account to redeem the V-Bucks Card. Keep in mind that if the V-Bucks Card is redeemed on the wrong account, it cannot be used again. Be sure to visit the official website while redeeming the V-Bucks Card to ensure the process is done correctly.

Aside from the V-Bucks Card, if you purchase the Fortnite Peely Protection Case, you will receive a bonus in-game cosmetic item called Rocket Rodeo (Emote). It was first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 3. You will get it for free, but it can be purchased from the Item Shop when listed. It will cost 800 V-Bucks.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!