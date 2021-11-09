Fortnite player with disabilities plays using voice, places top 20% in Solo Cash Cup

In the recent Solo Cash Cup, a Fortnite player with disabilities managed to pull off the unthinkable. Without using a mouse, keyboard, or controller, he managed to reach the top 20%.

Out of the 30,000 players who participated in the event, he managed to outplay 24,000 by securing a total of 63 points. While the achievement may seem trivial in nature to some, it was done using voice control.

Disabilities are not slowing down this Fortnite player

17-year-old DeadlyPG is a Fortnite player with disabilities that very clearly don't define him or his spirit. He has Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which limits him from controlling essential skeletal muscle. This restricts the movement of limbs and eventually leads to muscle weakness and atrophy.

Despite these challenges, they don't slow him down from doing what he loves. After placing in top 20% in Solo Cash Cup, he more recently placed in the top 700 in the Trio Cash Cup.

How does DeadlyPG play Fortnite using his voice?

In his video titled, "How I Play Fortnite Using My Voice," DeadlyPG explains the process while busting a few myths and misconceptions. He begins by saying:

"I use a program called VoiceAttack. I use my voice to build and control a lot of things, but I also use a touchpad to control the crosshair. So aiming, turning around and other similar stuff is mainly done using one finger."

Using a touchpad to aim (Image via DeadlyPG/YouTube)

Due to Muscular Atrophy, DeadlyPG can only use one of his fingers to aim and turn about using a touchpad. Everything else is done using voice commands. He continues by saying,

"There are roughly 80 to 90 commands that I have. I have commands that are simple and I also have commands that are way more in-depth. A lot of people think speaking faster automatically makes me play better. However, that's not the case."

List of commands (Image via DeadlyPG/YouTube)

"Voice recognition isn't working in real time. There is half a second delay from command to action. I have to wait for one action to start working before issuing other commands."

Some Fortnite Competitive players are of the opinion that playing like this is cheating. However, that's hardly the case. As DeadlyPG clarifies, simply talking fast does not enable him to play better. In fact, his gameplay to an extent is not even in real time. He continues by saying,

Another misconception is that I can just say something and it builds for me. Sadly, it's not that simple. If I'm not in the perfect position, it will not work. That's why it's taken me years to get to this level of gameplay."

Despite the numerous adversities, DeadlyPG makes going up against other competitive Fortnite players seem like a breeze. After setting two new records, the sky's the limit for this young player.

