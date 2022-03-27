Fortnite player discovers exploit to shoot through covers in Chapter 3 Season 2

The second season of Fortnite Chapter 3 is underway, and the island is undergoing significant turmoil due to the war situation. Gamers are preparing themselves to build 'Resistance' against the IO forces. This season is expected to be quite thrilling due to the tension and the growing conflict.

However, glitches and exploits have already started appearing on the island. As a result, the gameplay is sloppy and filled with bugs. A recent exploit that showcases that gamers can shoot through covers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

This article will discuss the issue and try to reveal why this exploit is in the game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 exploit due to rendering issue

A Fortnite gamer recently took to social media to address the exploit in Chapter 3 Season 2. In Reddit, the gamer who goes by the name radioactivejason2004 released a gameplay clipping. The short clip revealed that the gamer was constantly attacked, hit, and ultimately eliminated by opponents even though he hid behind a cover.

The looper was frustrated with this kind of gameplay. Other members of the community shared similar instances and voiced their opinions regarding the same. This issue is happening quite frequently and has surprised the community.

The exploit is due to an issue with the graphics rendering. If gamers are playing in low graphics and the performance mode is enabled, then the objects at a distance won't be rendered correctly. So, they'd have the impression that the gamer is simply crouching or standing, even though there might be behind cover.

This rendering issue has caused a ruckus in the community, and gamers are being eliminated even if they are well hidden. Building in the game has been disabled. Therefore, gamers have to take shelter in structures and other items to prevent enemy attacks. However, the exploit has foiled every plan and turned out to be a major headache among gamers.

Can gamers be banned for using this exploit?

It is pretty natural for gamers to think that using this exploit will hand over a ban in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. However, it should be noted that using low graphic settings and performance modes is legal.

The render issue bugging gamers is due to a fault on the developer's end. Epic is expected to roll out the necessary changes to improve the game. Therefore, gamers have no reason to get banned.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar