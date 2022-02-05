Fortnite player discovers a secret room inside Covert Canyon, also figures out who owns it

Covert Canyon is the newest location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and loopers have already discovered some of its secrets. The POI itself is a hidden bunker of the Imagined Order, and inside it, there are many details that only veterans can comprehend.

One such detail is the secret room in Covert Canyon. A player found the room recently, and with the help of the objects in it, they also assumed which character lives there.

Here's everything to know about the secret room in Covert Canyon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Who owns the secret room in Covert Canyon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Prominent leaker FortTory recently came across a hidden room in Covert Canyon and claimed it most likely belongs to Skye. Alongside a chest, there is a wide table with some blueprints on it.

It hasn't been confirmed if Skye has now joined the Imagined Order, or if she's just hiding inside the bunker to steal information from the organization. Fans seem perplexed because she was a member of GHOST, which was led by Midas.

It is no surprise that Midas is against the Imagined Order, and wants to escape the eternal loop. SHADOW and GHOST fought each other in Chapter 2 Season 2, and a similar war situation (IO vs The Seven) will soon arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Is Skye working for the Imagined Order?

Many loopers are confused if Skye has betrayed Midas. Midas led GHOST, which seemed to be working against the IO.

However, it is worth noting that Midas was the leader of both SHADOW and GHOST. He was smart enough to convince both sides to fight each other while being the mastermind.

SHADOW was a part of the Imagined Order, but GHOST was solely created by Midas as a former IO operative. In Chapter 2 Season 2, everyone except Skye and Deadpool joined SHADOW because it won the Spy Wars. Hence, it is surprising that Skye is now working with the IO.

Interestingly, leakers have recently found Midas' files in Fortnite, and it is possible that he might make an unexpected return in Chapter 3.

All in all, it seems that Skye has either betrayed Midas or she is secretly working in the IO to help her leader take the organization down. Loopers can expect to get more clarity on the situation as Chapter 3 progresses and other characters from both SHADOW and GHOST return.

