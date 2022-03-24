Fortnite player exposes Epic Games' hypocrisy with Pump Shotgun vs Stinger SMG debate

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is live, and players are exploring all the new items added to the game. However, one of the Season 1 items is arousing controversy, the Stinger SMG.

Stinger is an easy-to-use weapon, and it is pretty broken in the game due to its fire rate. The community often complained during Season 1 that Stinger needed a nerf as it got through builds with ease and eliminated players quickly.

However, Epic Games' statement on some weapons earlier has given rise to a new debate regarding the Stinger SMG. The spam meta is quite troubling in Battle Royale mode, and many players either want the Stinger SMG removed or heavily nerfed. With 'no builds' in the game this week, the Stinger SMG is a bigger nuisance than ever.

Reddit user exposes hypocrisy in Epic Games' logic with weapons in Fortnite Battle Royale

Epic Games had previously claimed that the Pump Shotgun was vaulted because 26% of the kills were made using a single weapon, proving that the weapon was broken. Due to this reason, Epic Games vaulted the Pump Shotgun, one of the most beloved and longest-running meta in the game.

However, if the same logic is applied to Stinger SMG, players used it to cause 33% of all eliminations in Chapter 3 Season 1. That is way over the 26% mark, yet Epic Games has not removed the weapon.

There is no doubt that Stinger SMG is one of the most annoying meta ever in Fortnite, and every player with the weapon spams it to get kills in the game.

The controversy was discussed on the official subreddit, and many players believe that Epic Games will not remove the Stinger due to its ease of use. This lowers the skill gap, making the game easier for casual players.

There is no doubt that the SMG is broken, but players are holding Epic accountable for a statement that was made almost three years ago. Some believe the studio is not vaulting the weapon because it does not one-shot players like the Pump Shotgun.

The Pump Shotgun has also returned to the game in Chapter 3 Season 2, and players can go back to using their beloved weapon on the Chapter 3 map.

