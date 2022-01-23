Fortnite player feeds Klombo exotic weapons, left baffled by what comes out of him

Fortnite players have quickly learned that feeding different items to a Klombo has its benefits.

Klombos will feast on just about anything put in front of them. Food items, especially Klomberries, will calm the beasts down and keep them friendly. Other pieces of loot will be exchanged.

The creature will suck up any loot that it encounters on the Fortnite island. A few moments later, it will launch a different item out of its blowhole. One player learned that feeding Klombo exotic items will provide Legendary loot in return.

Fortnite player receives legendary weapons after feeding Klombo exotic items

YouTuber Ninjassian put together a short video showing how Klombos love exotic weapons. Klombo sucks up and eats an exotic variant of the Marksman Six Shooter.

Shortly after, its blowhole erupts and out comes a shotgun with legendary rarity. To make sure this isn't just a one-off occurrence, Ninjassian does it again to remove any chance of it being a coincidence.

Joey @TheAverageJoey klombos ate my family but i did get a sick legendary smg out of it, life is so funny that way klombos ate my family but i did get a sick legendary smg out of it, life is so funny that way

Next up is the exotic variant of the sniper rifle. Ninjassian lays it in front of a Klombo who, once more, devours the item. A strange sneeze follows with the blowhole shooting out another legendary shotgun.

The end of the video sees Ninjassian deliver an exotic Marksman Six Shooter again. This time Klombo fires what appears to be a legendary variant of a Fortnite submachine gun.

Unfortunately, the Klombo immediately starts to suck and eat what is in front of it. This includes the weapon just shot from its blowhole, leaving the video ending with a clip of a man crying.

scheroz @lilduckynoob Klombo Came In Clutch And Gave Me A Legendary Striker Klombo Came In Clutch And Gave Me A Legendary Striker https://t.co/xVf1pss50i

That is all fun and games, but the truth is that this is highly effective. Fortnite players can trade an exotic pistol and receive a powerful shotgun, SMG, or assault rifle out of it.

Klombo, while it may be a cute dinosaur, can turn into a red, anger-filled monster. Appease that anger with some food items and an exotic weapon, and you'll never know what you might get in return.

