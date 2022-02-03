Fortnite player finds the perfect way to bring Klombo with him everywhere he goes

Klombo is unarguably the most adorable wildlife ever added to Fortnite. Unlike the predatory Raptors or the absurd chickens, the dinosaurs are incredibly calm and helpful.

Of course, Klombo gets angry at times, but only when loopers try to harm it. Long story short, the giant monster roaming on the island is harmless and joyful.

Fortnite community requests Epic Games to bring back pets in Chapter 3 Season 1

Over the last four years of its release, Fortnite has only released 11 pet cosmetic items. They act as back blings but are far more reactive and attractive.

Some of the most popular pets in the game have been Rocket Raccoon from Marvel and Woodsy. Players love to own these unique cosmetics because they match everything and stand out on the spawn island.

u/A_Sh4d0w recently posted an image on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit that showcased a baby Klombo relaxing inside an egg. This was a concept for a Klombo backbling, and thousands of loopers on the subreddit vouched for it.

The response to the concept was overwhelmingly positive as loopers suggested how Klombo could turn blue/green when players heal and it can get angry whenever they take damage. Others suggested that there could be multiple edit styles for the backbling.

It is safe to assume that anyone will spend their V-Bucks on such a Klombo pet backbling if it ever arrives in the game.

Will Epic Games add Klombo backbling in Chapter 3?

Chapter 3, up until now, has progressed according to the community's demands. From the return of Tilted Towers to snow on the map, the developers have undoubtedly made decisions based on feedback from players.

🎄🎃 hyperbeast 🎃🎄 @hyperbeast1235 Hey everyone I had an idea of a concept its klombo as a pet back bling you'll have a little klombo running around on your back with little mountains a small lake of water and of course your very own little klombo #Fortnite #Fortnite Flipped #Fortnite Chapter3 #fortniteconceptart Hey everyone I had an idea of a concept its klombo as a pet back bling you'll have a little klombo running around on your back with little mountains a small lake of water and of course your very own little klombo #Fortnite #FortniteFlipped #FortniteChapter3 #fortniteconceptart https://t.co/BHvFIqfii1

From its looks, Klombos will be a part of the Chapter 3 map for a long time. They will be an integral part of the gameplay, owing to which the demand for a pet cosmetic will also increase.

Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if Epic Games adds a Klombo pet back bling in Chapter 3. The Item Shop will undoubtedly bring in a lot of profits with the cosmetic, and players would never get bored of it.

