Fortnite player gets kill without using weapons or pickaxe, here's how

How to eliminate players with Siege Cannons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)
Modified Mar 31, 2022 06:30 PM IST
Feature

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has arrived with a ton of new features, which means that loopers can use several new tricks to eliminate opponents. Instead of building, they can instead use mechanics like Parkour, Mantle, and Cow Catcher during fights.

Moreover, the map now has Siege Cannons that are located near the following POIs:

  • Condo Canyon
  • Rocky Reels
  • Tilted Towers
  • The Daily Bugle
  • Coney Crossroads
  • Command Cavern

On that note, here's an unusual way through which a player received an elimination without using any weapon in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Fortnite player discovers unique Siege Cannon feature to get kills

First and foremost, it is important to understand the working of Siege Cannons within the game. Players can enter the cannon and aim it before firing themselves high up into the air. The controls appear on the left side of the screen and they can use the aim button to choose the direction as well.

Until I was watching some's stream at the weekend, I had realised that you could shoot yourself out of a cannon in Fortnite #Fortnite https://t.co/ZBTNSx4Xkr

By now, it is public knowledge that players do not experience any fall damage after landing using these Siege Cannons. However, a player recently discovered that if they manage to land on an opponent or a structure, they deal enough damage to eliminate them or break it, respectively.

Me launching myself out of the cannon on Fortnite. https://t.co/dtGuOotGZc

A viral post on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit by u/xceefn showcased the hidden potential of Siege Cannons in the best way possible. The player used the cannon near the Tilted Towers POI to launch themselves towards The Devourer landmark and eventually landed on a house in the Puddle Pond landmark.

To everyone's surprise, u/xceefn landed on an opponent who was entering the house in Puddle Pond. They not only destroyed the house's entrance, but also eliminated the unlucky player.

Fortnite community reacts to player's unusual kill with the Siege Cannon

The aforementioned clip is clearly a great example of perfectly timed moments. Loopers on the subreddit admitted that getting a kill with a Siege Cannon is so rare that they had forgotten about the damage one can deal upon landing.

#Fortnite #FortniteSeason2 #FortniteChapter3Season2 LMAO BEST KILL WITH CANNON https://t.co/8WEu0FMXYO

Others found the entire incident hilarious, and sympathized with the opponent who was eliminated without warning. It was clearly the most unexpected way to be removed from the game.

Cannon Kill 😂 #PS5Share, #Fortnite https://t.co/0DhXyltRE4
quick cannon kill #Fortnite🔗 medal.tv/games/fortnite… https://t.co/80PKCcSzdh

Apparently, there are many loopers who have been eliminated by such flying opponents. Similarly, they may have been wondering about their mysterious loss that occurred without a gun fight. However, it all makes sense after u/xceefn revealed the trick.

It is evident that the Fortnite meta is at its best in Chapter 3 Season 2. Players can choose between Zero Build and other modes, and the game finally feels a lot less sweatier.

