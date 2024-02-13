Fortnite player gets a Victory Royale without dealing any damage, community left awestruck

The Fortnite community has had no shortage of strategic and creative gameplay moments, especially in the more evolved landscape of Chapter 5 Season 1. In a recent Reddit clip shared by u/TwinJacks, the player showcased a truly remarkable Victory Royale that defied the game's usual high-intensity gameplay and highlighted the freedom of gameplay Fortnite can provide.

In the clip, the player made it to the end game without dealing any damage, and with only Shockwave Grenades and Flowberries in their inventory, they took an entirely different approach to 1v1 situations.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's damage-less Victory Royale

In the Reddit clip, u/TwinJacks can be seen in a solo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, clad in the Blastoff skin from the Boundless set of skins, in a nail-biting top-3 situation. The player took cover behind rocks and waited for enemies to approach. However, as an enemy eliminated another opponent, the situation dwindled down to a 1v1 situation.

As the enemy, wearing the Zadie skin attempts to make a break for it and sprint across a lake, u/TwinJacks follows after them and precisely throws down a Shockwave Grenade right next to the enemy. Before the enemy could react, the blast from the Shockwave Grenade propelled them through some rocks and into the storm.

Since the enemy was already low on HP, just 1 second in the storm proved fatal, swiftly eliminating the Metal Masq enemy and earning u/TwinJacks their unconventional yet deserved Victory Royale without dealing any damage. The player even punctuated their victory with the Infectious emote.

The Fortnite community's reactions to u/TwinJacks' damage-less Victory Royale were filled with awe and amusement, with a mix of humor. Players expressed appreciation for the play displayed by u/TwinJacks and how the player earned their Infectious emote celebration. Meanwhile, some players joked about how the player's Blastoff skin looked like a knockoff Wolverine skin. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the Fortnite community reveled in u/TwinJacks' unconventional approach, some players also recounted similar instances where they secured the win without dealing damage, intentionally or unintentionally.

U/TwinJacks' damage-less Victory Royale just adds to the community's vast libraries of creative and tactical approaches to combat. The moment perfectly highlights how Fortnite players can always find new and experimental ways to get the win that go against the grain of the Battle Royale experience.

