Fortnite player with level 546 explains his secret to breaking the XP barrier in Chapter 3 Season 2

While some Fortnite players are still struggling to get the Dr. Strange skin in Chapter 3 Season 2, LootStation is on his way to Lv. 600. The prominent XP grinder is known for achieving unreal levels every season without using XP glitches.

LootStation's account level is close to 5,500. This is impressive not just for casual players, but also for pros and content creators who've been playing for almost five years.

LootStation recently revealed the secret technique that lets him collect unmeasurable amounts of XP in Fortnite.

How to reach Lv. 500 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

LootStation admitted that playing Impostors has been the main source of XP for him in Chapter 3 Season 2. In fact, he's become so efficient that he can place orders or complete other tasks within seconds.

Players might not realize the importance of finishing a task quickly in Impostors. However, to put things into perspective, LootStation plays for 10-15 hours a day. By saving some seconds with each task he does, the XP grinder is able to save a lot of time cumulatively.

Another way through which LootStation gets XP is Save the World. The OG PvE action-building co-op campaign is still relevant among Battle Royale players as they now get Battle Pass XP from dungeons.

Interestingly, Supercharged XP was enabled in Save the World at the outset of Season 20. Accordingly, players were able to get tons of XP from regular missions and use it to get Battle Pass rewards in Battle Royale.

You get supercharged XP for not doing daily challenges, so I would assume the max you can get per day is 45k.



Not entirely sure when it stops collecting it but it does at some point @Fortnite_STW Right that makes more senseYou get supercharged XP for not doing daily challenges, so I would assume the max you can get per day is 45k.Not entirely sure when it stops collecting it but it does at some point @Fortnite_STW Right that makes more senseYou get supercharged XP for not doing daily challenges, so I would assume the max you can get per day is 45k.Not entirely sure when it stops collecting it but it does at some point

Last but not least, LootStation talked about getting the maximum amount of XP from Creative daily. He never misses the Daily and Weekly challenges and basically does everything that grants XP in Fortnite.

Fortnite community reacts to LootStation and his mythical XP grind

Technically, there is no need to collect XP after achieving Lv. 200 in a season's Battle Pass. There are no rewards after that level which is why many players claim LootStation is wasting his time.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are players who appreciate LootStation for proving that getting XP in Fortnite is not hard. They need to play modes like Impostors strategically. For instance, even after getting eliminated, it is better to stay till the end of the game and collect the winning team's XP.

LootStation @LootStationYT Fortnite is a game, a game is also a video game, a video is something you can watch, a watch is used to tell the time, I spend to much time on fortnite and making videos. Fortnite is a game, a game is also a video game, a video is something you can watch, a watch is used to tell the time, I spend to much time on fortnite and making videos.

Amidst the contrasting opinions, one thing which is common are 'Touch Grass' jokes. The lingo has become very common among gamers nowadays, as it means that anyone who's been playing for too long should go out and touch some grass.

This is not the first time that LootStation has reached an unbelievable Battle Pass level. He's reached Lv. 1000 previously and might recreate this in Chapter 3 Season 2.

