Fortnite player literally gives life to in-game builds, and the results will make you trip

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 debuted with a stunning change. The Imagined Order had somehow banned from building and players were unable to build a single thing. That has since returned, though Zero Build was added as an alternative Limited Time Mode.

Gamers have loved it and have had a lot of fun building structures again. One Fortnite player reanimated the process and created a few interesting animations, as well as some impossibly trippy builds. Check them out below.

Fortnite player reanimates builds to awesome and trippy results

The video comes to the community courtesy of l2thhour on Twitter. In it, almost any build, even circular builds, are possible and the builds seem like they're made of rubber or something else that is pliable.

The clip first shows a wall standing up from being a floor on the ground and waving in the wind once it's upright. It then bends over to the left and becomes a sort of semi-circle wall, which isn't currently something players can build.

The second clip shows a pretty detailed build getting destroyed by a falling ball. Instead of the individual walls and ramps and floors going away, they clatter to the ground.

While there aren't a lot of things that can do that to a build in Fortnite, that animation can be used in-game.

Instead of builds disappearing when they're disconnected from the ground, they can fall to the ground and stay relevant. They can then continue to be harvested or just left in the aftermath.

The video then features one of the most interesting parts. The player is somehow able to create an arched tunnel that curves at the top. This is possible in Fortnite with ramps or even edited triangles on either side, but it won't be curved.

The impossible builds featured in the video (Image via l2thhour on Twitter)

The original poster goes on to showcase some of the more insane animations, including a spiraling DNA strand, a rising spiral staircase, and a circular log rolling on the ground. There's even a perfectly spherical build, which will more than likely never be possible.

Prakhar Verma @EPICOMI99 @l2thhour bro making dna models out of fortnite builds, this some next level. @l2thhour bro making dna models out of fortnite builds, this some next level.

It's one of the most interesting building videos shared recently and it's a triumph of film editing. It's unclear exactly how the player was able to accomplish this, but it's impressive nonetheless.

The community seems to agree with that statement, as they've given it nearly 300 retweets and over six thousand likes at the time of writing.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan