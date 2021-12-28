Fortnite player literally uses his sleeping cat to farm creative XP

Fortnite players are desperately looking for any way to earn XP in Chapter 3 Season 1. Spider-Man's inclusion in the battle pass has driven players to look for any way to get to page 9 (or level 90) quickly. They've been trying every possible method to level up quickly, resorting to XP glitches to level up and unlock the battle pass rewards.

One Fortnite player set up a way to farm XP using his sleeping cat. This is not that surprising, because the rewards for this battle pass are so good that everyone is trying to unlock it. It's not the first and won't be the last extremely unique method to farm XP.

Fortnite player comes up with yet another unique way to farm Chapter 3 Season 1 XP

The video comes courtesy of Glitch King on Twitter, who is infamous for finding glitches that usually involve XP. The past few seasons have seemed tougher for players to get XP as quickly as they used to, so these methods have become very popular. Players have been banned for some of them, but there are safe methods that can help ease the burden.

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 My cat wants the spider-man skin so bad My cat wants the spider-man skin so bad https://t.co/2ISYremX5s

Obviously, everyone (even this cat) wants the Spider-Man skin pretty badly. Even animals who can't really play Fortnite (which explains the AFK XP glitch usage) are grinding to get it.

The battle pass this season is exceptional, offering the following rewards as incentives for players to grind it out (and it's working):

Troubled Gum Weapon Wrap

Gum Brawler Harvesting Tool

Skywheeler Contrail

Spikebat Harvesting Tool

Loose Threads Contrail

Web-Head's Knapsack Back Bling

Redline Cruise Music

It's... You? Emote

Spider-Man Classic Skin

Web-Slingin' Goodness Loading Screen

Webslinger Weapon Wrap

Web-Chute Glider

Neighborly Hang Emote

Wallopin' Web Hammer Harvesting Tool

Spider-Man Symbiote Skin

Spider-Man's Symbiote Suit is something players are grinding towards (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, there are several great style variations for Spider-Man available as bonus rewards including the Future Foundation style. Fortnite players can't get there without maxing out the battle pass, which requires a lot of XP.

