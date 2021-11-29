Fortnite player makes the perfect 'Bingo' card for Chapter 3 Live event

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is nearing its end and players are certainly excited to take part in the highly anticipated 'The End' event. The hype for the upcoming event is unreal owing to the wide range of leaks and fan theories.

A Reddit user and Fortnite player named u/StupidSodaa recently compiled the best ideas for the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event and put them in a Live Event Bingo card. The card went viral on Reddit, and this article talks about every element of it.

Fortnite Live Event Bingo card hints towards the return of Midas, Foundation, and more

The Live Event Bingo card contains the following outcomes:

Chapter 1 End Theme plays

New member of The Seven revealed

revealed Loopers visit the In-Between

Zero Point Blooms

Blooms Mothership Wreckage

Wreckage Geno revealed

revealed Foundation returns

returns Foundation sacrifices himself

himself The Queen wins

Rift Butterfly Appears

Appears Blevin finally does something

finally does something The Seven's Rocket Returns

Returns Ruckus Plays

Plays Dr. Slone returns

returns Black Hole event

event Chimpanski Helps Out

Helps Out Doomsday Device returns

returns The Sisters revealed

revealed Jones returns

returns Slone Sacrifices herself

herself Ghost and Shadow return

and return Peely dies again

dies again Loopers visit the IO Headquarters

Jones sacrifices himself

The Queen loses

It is quite evident why the community have heavily appreciated this bingo card. From the return of Midas and Foundation to big reveals such as Geno, The Sisters, and The Seven, it contains everything that the Fortnite community expects from the live event aptly named 'The End'.

Even though Chapter 2 is coming to an end, the actual identity of Geno and the remaining members of The Seven are still unsolved mysteries in Fortnite lore. It would certainly be great if Epic Games reveals these characters before the new Chapter begins.

What to expect from 'The End' live event?

The live event will revolve around the ultimate showdown between the Cube Queen and Dr. Slone. The IO has prepared a large defensive structure (Guava Fort) near the Convergence POI, containing powerful and lethal weapons to possibly combat the corruption.

However, it seems to be clear that the Cube Queen is too powerful for Dr. Slone and the IO to handle. Loopers will undoubtedly require the assistance of either Agent Jones or The Foundation to escape her wrath.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It is safe to assume that Agent Jones, Foundation, Dr. Slone, and the Cube Queen will be important characters during Fortnite Chapter 3 as well. The one-time only 'The End' event will begin at 4.00 pm PT on December 4, 2021.

Edited by Atul S