Fortnite player makes the perfect 'Bingo' card for Chapter 3 Live event

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is nearing its end and players are certainly excited to take part in the highly anticipated 'The End' event. The hype for the upcoming event is unreal owing to the wide range of leaks and fan theories.
A Reddit user and Fortnite player named u/StupidSodaa recently compiled the best ideas for the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event and put them in a Live Event Bingo card. The card went viral on Reddit, and this article talks about every element of it.
Fortnite Live Event Bingo card hints towards the return of Midas, Foundation, and more
The Live Event Bingo card contains the following outcomes:
- Chapter 1 End Theme plays
- New member of The Seven revealed
- Loopers visit the In-Between
- Zero Point Blooms
- Mothership Wreckage
- Geno revealed
- Foundation returns
- Foundation sacrifices himself
- The Queen wins
- Rift Butterfly Appears
- Blevin finally does something
- The Seven's Rocket Returns
- Ruckus Plays
- Dr. Slone returns
- Black Hole event
- Chimpanski Helps Out
- Doomsday Device returns
- The Sisters revealed
- Jones returns
- Slone Sacrifices herself
- Ghost and Shadow return
- Peely dies again
- Loopers visit the IO Headquarters
- Jones sacrifices himself
- The Queen loses
It is quite evident why the community have heavily appreciated this bingo card. From the return of Midas and Foundation to big reveals such as Geno, The Sisters, and The Seven, it contains everything that the Fortnite community expects from the live event aptly named 'The End'.
Even though Chapter 2 is coming to an end, the actual identity of Geno and the remaining members of The Seven are still unsolved mysteries in Fortnite lore. It would certainly be great if Epic Games reveals these characters before the new Chapter begins.
What to expect from 'The End' live event?
The live event will revolve around the ultimate showdown between the Cube Queen and Dr. Slone. The IO has prepared a large defensive structure (Guava Fort) near the Convergence POI, containing powerful and lethal weapons to possibly combat the corruption.
However, it seems to be clear that the Cube Queen is too powerful for Dr. Slone and the IO to handle. Loopers will undoubtedly require the assistance of either Agent Jones or The Foundation to escape her wrath.
It is safe to assume that Agent Jones, Foundation, Dr. Slone, and the Cube Queen will be important characters during Fortnite Chapter 3 as well. The one-time only 'The End' event will begin at 4.00 pm PT on December 4, 2021.