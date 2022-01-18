Fortnite player moves so fast he literally turns invisible to his opponent

Fortnite is rightfully called a sweaty game, as its players leave no opportunity to flex their skills. Most recently, a pro player moved so fast that it turned him invisible.

To be good at Fortnite, loopers not only need to master editing and building, but also enhance their reflexes. It helps them to win close gunfights and surprise their opponents.

Here's how a 14-year old prodigy astonished his opponent by turning invisible recently.

14-year old Fortnite player surprises FNCS winner with his quick movements

Professional player Queasy is easily one of the most popular pros in the community. He is a former FNCS Trios winner and is certainly a skilled individual.

To everyone's surprise, Queasy was recently eliminated by a young 14-year old looper with exceptional movement skills. In the clip posted by the pro, it seemed like his opponent was invisible.

Queasy @QueasyFN gg didnt qual gg didnt qual https://t.co/AfaVEzirWb

However, Jetsmaug, the 14-year old player who eliminated Queasy, later posted his perspective, which made it clear that it wasn't a glitch. Instead, it was the pitch-white superhero skin and his fast reflexes that turned his character invisible.

Apparently, the white Superhero skin blended in with Queasy's builds and made it almost impossible for the pro to spot his opponent.

Fortnite community reacts to Jetsmaug turning invisible

It is no surprise that the aforementioned incident has received a mixed response from players worldwide. While some have appreciated the 14-year old's skills, others strongly believe that it was mere luck.

Another faction of fans claimed that Epic Games should focus on improving the current state of superhero skins and glitches. Jetsmaug might be fast, but it is self-evident that the pitch-white Superhero skin also gave him an unfair advantage.

In the replies, many players also complained that opponents becoming invisible has become a frequent glitch in the Battle Royale game now. During close range combat fights, the opponents randomly turn invisible, which makes the whole concept of box fights pointless.

Regardless of his skin preference, Jetsmaug deserves credit for having super fast reflexes and great aim. Not many players are able to eliminate an FNCS winner with ease.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is live and Tilted Towers has finally returned. The massive mid-season update has brought a ton of new content to the table.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider