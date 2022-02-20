Fortnite player reaches 1000 crowned Victory Royales, sends Twitter into a frenzy

A popular Fortnite streamer has reached 1000 Victory Royales while holding the Victory Crown.

Ranger took to Twitter to show off the Victory Crown with a golden 1000 floating above the pillow holding the crown. That significant achievement is one worth showing off to the world.

This reveal, of course, was filled with all sorts of replies. There were some telling Ranger to get a life. Others congratulated the milestone, while others expressed disbelief.

Fortnite player Ranger shares 1000 Victory Royales reached with Victory Crown

For those unaware, the Victory Crown is a new Fortnite feature for Chapter 3. It is a unique item that does not take up a slot in the holder's inventory. Instead, it has its place provided.

The player holding it receives a boost in XP for eliminations and placement. The Crowning Achievement emote, which shows the total number of crowned Victory Royales, is awarded the first time a player gets crowned Victory Royale.

DNP3 @DNPthree @RangerMJP So proud of you bro. The grind never stops. @RangerMJP So proud of you bro. The grind never stops.

Victory Crowns can be picked up from eliminated players' loot or by getting a Victory Royale. These carry over from match to match, meaning Ranger won 1000 times after already winning a game or picking up the crown during.

Imagine just how many wins Ranger has gotten in Fortnite without the Victory Crown, just in Chapter 3 Season 1 alone. All of this has users replying to the tweet with mixed reactions.

Several responders questioned Ranger's life outside of the battle royale. A handful of them told the player to go touch grass, with one making a meme out of it.

Other users were more positive regarding the milestone. They seemed ecstatic for Ranger on reaching 1000 Victory Royales while holding the Victory Crown, saying the streamer earned it every step of the way.

Aside from the negative responses and congratulations sent Ranger's way, others were dumbfounded. They mentioned their amount of Victory Crown wins compared to the 1000 and couldn't believe it.

The majority consensus is that Ranger has done something incredible, and it deserves to be celebrated. The fact that this has been done in a single season with the Victory Crown feature is astounding.

mintyneko @rebelgurrl404 @RangerMJP Damn... 1000?!? I don't think mine is even at 10 yet lol @RangerMJP Damn... 1000?!? I don't think mine is even at 10 yet lol

No one knows if Victory Crown will return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. If it doesn't, this feat will immediately go down as one of the most impressive accomplishments a player has gotten in the battle royale.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar