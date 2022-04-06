Fortnite player reaches level 470 without using XP glitches, here's how

The XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has been hard for some players, but not for LootStation. The experienced player is famous for his XP grinds and has reached unimaginable levels in several seasons.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is no exception, with LootStation continuing his unmatched XP grind. Within the first few weeks, he has crossed 400 levels already.

The content creator streams his XP grind regularly and claims to have never used any XP glitches.

Fortnite player unlocks all Battle Pass bonus rewards upon release

The Battle Pass, after tier 100, grants certain bonus styles. However, not a lot of players are able to get these skins. On the flip side, LootStation claimed the bonus rewards on the first day of its release.

Moreover, getting bonus rewards isn't even his biggest achievement. He's currently at Lv. 470, and it's safe to assume that he currently has no competition whatsoever.

In Chapter 3 Season 1, LootStation shocked the community by reaching Lv. 500. The player claimed that he reached the level despite additional responsibilities from school.

The most surprising element of LootStation's XP records is that he doesn't use any XP glitches. The majority of players love exploiting these glitches as they can give out millions of XP in minutes.

How LootStation reached Lv. 400 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Long story short, Imposters LTM is LootStation's secret way to get XP. In live streams, he can be seen playing the mode for 10-12 hours straight. Naturally, he plays much more strategically compared to a casual player.

LootStation's goal in the Imposters LTM is not just to win the game, but also to complete the most number of tasks and engage in XP-giving activities. He keeps his alternative account in the lobby to ease the process.

In a recent video, the YouTuber showcased how he can order food and enter login data in Imposters mode at a great pace. This efficiency is exactly what has helped him in being the best XP grinder in Fortnite.

It won't be a surprise if LootStation reaches Lv. 1000 or more towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. As it turns out, he's reached this level in previous seasons, which is enough to prove that he's never really relied on XP glitches.

Edited by Saman