Fortnite player shoots a Flare Gun at Tilted Towers, what followed after will give you goosebumps

Tilted Towers is finally back in Fortnite, and as expected, utter chaos has arrived with it. The fan-favorite POI from Chapter 1 is always associated with plenty of loopers landing together and battling it out early in the game.

On the flipside, the Flare Gun is a unique weapon that helps players mark nearby enemies. It initially shoots a bullet that spreads a fire, and then marks enemies.

Here's what happened when a player used a Flare Gun soon after landing at Tilted Towers.

Fortnite player left speechless after using a Flare Gun at Tilted Towers

The r/FortNiteBR Subreddit is home to millions of players who love sharing their opinions and in-game experiences. It is no surprise that the subreddit is currently full of videos and memes related to the highly-anticipated return of Tilted Towers.

While it is obvious that many players are landing at Tilted Towers, Reddit user u/leoisdoggo proved this in the best way possible.

The player landed on the OG POI and quickly used a Flare Gun to mark every opponent nearby.

Based on the video, it is safe to assume that at least 50 other players landed in Tilted Towers along with him. The Flare Gun marked around 25-30 players, and the weapon's radius didn't even cover the entire area.

Fortnite community reacts to the return of Tilted Towers in Chapter 3 Season 1

The aforementioned Reddit post received a mixed response from members of r/FortNiteBR. While veterans were nostalgic to see Tilted Towers again, most of the newer players were confused.

However, some players also complained about the negative impact of Tilted Towers' return. Apparently, nearly 50 players get eliminated in the first 5-10 minutes of the game, making the mid game rather boring with very few enemies to fight against.

Another downside of the crowd at Tilted Towers is the lag. Not everyone has a high-end device that can handle such a massive amount of players together. For most loopers, landing at the iconic POI means inevitable lag which eventually results in disadvantageous fights.

slippery Slamander @TiredSalamander Pretty successful stream if I say so myself, except for all the lag that tilted towers caused. Pretty successful stream if I say so myself, except for all the lag that tilted towers caused.

Most importantly, casual players are happy that most of the 'sweats' are now landing at Tilted Towers and rightfully getting eliminated early.

Also Read Article Continues below

Clearly, Tilted Towers has returned to Epic Games' popular battle royale game with quite a bang. Other features coming to the game like tornadoes have been equally appreciated by players, and Chapter 3 Season 1 is well on its way to being called 'the best season ever.'

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Atul S