Fortnite player snipes opponent hiding in bush, community unsure if aimbot or skill

The Fortnite community is used to seeing its fair share of insane sniper moments filled with precision and accuracy, especially since sniper rifles received an upgrade in Chapter 5 Season 1. However, a recent clip from known Fortnite player Zemie featuring the enemy pulling off a seemingly impossible shot has raised eyebrows within the game's community.

The clip has become a huge point of discussion among players, and with Zemie seemingly having somewhat of a bad reputation when it comes to fair play, it has led some players to speculate the player is using cheats or hacks.

The Fortnite community believes Zemie is cheating shamelessly

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

In the Reddit clip shared by u/attack-in-black, Zemie can be seen in a Competitive Duo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, donning the Green Goblin skin and navigating Champion Oscar's home, Lavish Lair. As Zemie strategically positioned themselves in a building and equipped themselves with a sniper, they exclaimed to their stream chat and teammate that they were going to try and take a random shot into a bush.

Without hesitation, Zemie seemingly selected one random bush from the ones in front of him and took a shot on a whim. However, interestingly enough, the shot landed perfectly, delivering an accurate headshot to an enemy hiding in the random bush. This has caused a stir within the community, with players not convinced of the circumstances in which the clip took place.

The extraordinary nature of the random and surprisingly accurate headshot has raised suspicions among players, especially due to Zemie's reputation as a known hacker within the Fortnite community. Many players highlighted Zemie's storied history of cheating in the game, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the shot, with some players even flat-out declaring that they refuse to believe any of Zemie's shots are real due to his history.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/attack-in-black from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/attack-in-black from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/attack-in-black from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Amidst the player outcry, some exclaimed how Zemie is cheating blatantly now, with many pointing out that his reaction after the shot further adds to the fakeness of this seemingly impossible shot. This has led to several players calling for Epic Games to take action against Zemie, with many expressing disbelief at the fact that he hasn't been banned yet.

Comment byu/attack-in-black from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/attack-in-black from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As discussions surrounding Zemie and his position in the community continue to get more intricate, the Reddit clip highlighting the supposedly random headshot snipe has definitely raised important questions about the integrity of Fortnite's gameplay.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!