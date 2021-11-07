Fortnite player told to 'Touch grass' after playing too long, his counter will leave you in splits

A Fortnite player named RAGES REVENGE recently created history by reaching level 1000. Instead of appreciation, the player had to deal with many hateful comments that advised him to go out and get some fresh air.

However, RAGES REVENGE finally responded to all the ' Touch Grass' comments he received in the past few days.

Players can now 'Touch Grass' in Fortnite

YT RAGES REVENGE @YTRAGESREVENGE Guys I wanna post this for all the people who told me to touch grass with the help of epic games now we can all touch grass lol btw this is real I played it looooooool ❤️🙏 Guys I wanna post this for all the people who told me to touch grass with the help of epic games now we can all touch grass lol btw this is real I played it looooooool ❤️🙏 https://t.co/TqOJehdWDh

Touch Grass is a heavily used slang for ardent gamers and streamers who play games for continuous hours. They are perceived to be very disconnected from real life, and accordingly, are advised to 'get out and touch some grass'.

A Fortnite player has developed a unique Creative map through which players can touch grass without leaving their chairs.

RAGES REVENGE was amazed to discover the map and shared it on Twitter:

Apparently, a Fortnite map creator named RealSquidy created the Creative map that lets players do nothing but touch grass. It is still in progress and is currently called Touch Grass Simulator.

How to play Touch Grass Simulator in Fortnite

The Touch Grass Simulator map in Fortnite has the following description:

Have your friends ever told you to touch grass? Well, now you can! Touch as many types of grass as you can to get better guns.

Players can access the map from the Discover tab or directly use the Island Code (2488-4994-6889).

From the looks of it, the only way to get loot on the Touch Grass Simulator map is 'touching grass'. There are several types of grass spread in it, and players can get guns by touching them.

Fortnite players around the world have called the Touch Grass Simulator an ideal map for sweaty players. It compels such players to restrict their over-competitive style, and rely on a tactic as basic as touching grass.

YouTuber GKI showcased the Creative map by RealSquidy in one of his latest videos:

It is self-evident that the XP grind in Chapter 2 Season 8, has been too easy for many players like RAGES REVENGE. Amidst several XP buffs, the community also discovered glitches and farming methods to gain additional experience.

As of now, the Cubed season is approaching its end, and players might witness a brand-new Chapter 3 on December 5.

