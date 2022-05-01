Fortnite player turns his character into a weapon and actually wins the game

Fortnite has gotten a lot less sweaty with the Zero Build mode, and Loopers can focus on meme strategies once again. With the ever-increasing skill gap between veterans and newbies, it was hard for content creators and casuals to win games without mastering building and editing.

Chapter 3 Season 2 has been about new mechanics and features like the Siege Cannon, Tactical Overshield, Tactical Sprint, Parkour, Mantle, etc.

Here's how a player launched themself through a Siege Cannon to win a game in the most unexpected manner.

Fortnite player uses Siege Cannon in Chapter 3 Season 2 to get a Cannonball Victory Royale

Reddit user u/KBTGAMER recently shared a Victory Royale clip on the game's official subreddit that went viral.

KBTGAMER was in a 1v1 situation during the final storm circle. Their opponent had a massive high ground advantage owing to the terrain. The opponent was at the top of a cliff that was, unfortunately, inside the playing zone.

From the looks of it, KBTGAMER realized that the height difference wouldn't let him win a gunfight. Moreover, the opponent's building skills appeared to be great.

In such an intense situation, the gamer spotted a nearby Siege Cannon and used it to break the opponent's builds. The strategy didn't work due to the height difference.

Hence, the only way to win the game was to reach the top and battle it out in a fair 1v1 gunfight. However, KBTGAMER took the road less traveled and launched himself right at the opponent with the Siege Cannon. They landed precisely on the enemy and eliminated them right away, to everyone's surprise.

This will remain one of the most iconic Victory Royale clips ever, to say the least. The odds of winning a game in this fashion are near nonexistent because the technique depends on a multitude of factors, including luck.

Ali-A recently reviewed the clip, and just like everyone else, he was amazed too:

Is the Siege Cannon in Fortnite overpowered?

Many Loopers may not be aware that anyone launched by a Siege Cannon can deal a ton of damage upon landing. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, they're primarily used to rotate quickly or break builds.

Players can also use Siege Cannons to hide if they hold down the aim button without launching themselves.

Last but not least, there is a way to shoot the Siege Cannon in Fortnite within 250 meters perfectly. There's a ping icon on the horizontal and vertical lines, and the cannon shoots exactly at the center of these icons.

All in all, by understanding the mechanics of Siege Cannons, Loopers can certainly try getting their own 'Cannonball' style Victory Royale in Chapter 3 Season 2.

