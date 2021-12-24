Fortnite player uses a Wheel in Chapter 3, leaves the community in disbelief

Crossplay in Fortnite has been a controversial topic for ages, as lobbies now comprise players from both PC and console. However, a player has started playing the BR title with a steering wheel setup, and the community can certainly not get over it.

The article below explains how the player has managed to play Fortnite with the steering wheel and the community's reaction to it.

Fortnite player struggles to build and edit with the steering wheel setup

u/Oms19 posted their steering wheel setup on Reddit and thousands of loopers in the r/FortNiteBR subreddit were amazed to see it.

Naturally, the steering wheel setup which replicates manual driving conditions in vehicles is majorly used in driving/racing games. Using it to play a fast-paced Battle Royale game seems impossible at first glance.

However, u/Oms19 has worked against all odds and they now play Fortnite with the steering wheel. Even though the driving mechanics work perfectly, they admitted that building is still a tremendous problem for them.

Apparently, Oms19 builds with the gas and brake pedals alongside the gear shifting stick on their setup. This, when combined with the importance of fast reflexes, becomes a nightmare for them.

Regardless, Oms19's setup has been heavily appreciated by Fortnite players. Most members of the subreddit are now looking forward to livestreams where they will be able to see the setup live in action. Others have suggested that Oms19 should record themselves while driving a vehicle in the game.

It is no surprise that many loopers thought Oms19 was trolling by just imitating the bus driver because it looks to be too good to be true.

Throwback to players winning tournaments with steering wheel setup

Surprisingly, this is not the first time that a player has opted for a steering wheel setup to play a non-racing game.

In 2018, a player named Initial T showed up in a Guilty Gear tournament with a wheel. While others relied on custom keyboards and sticks, Initial T won the tournament with ease.

It is evident that wheel setups are getting more popular with each passing day, especially in multiplayer combat games. Even in Fortnite, a few content creators have already tried playing the game with the wheel and pedals.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been all about surprises, and it is great to see that even players in the game's community leave no opportunity to surprise each other with innovative ideas.

