Fortnite player wins over the community with a one of its kind glider concept

Over the years, Fortnite has released a ton of gliders that players can equip before landing on their favorite POIs. From the Cube Cruiser to Drip Dropper, there is undoubtedly a wide range of choices at the community's disposal.

Players around the world never fail to amaze others with their unique concepts and designs. One such glider concept that was based on a Treadmill went viral on Reddit recently.

Here's everything players need to know about the Treadmill glider in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

A Treadmill may be the goofiest Fortnite glider concept ever

Goofy concepts seem like the new big thing in Fortnite. In Chapter 2 Season 8, several unusual cosmetics such as Fabio Sparklemane were added to the Battle Pass. In addition, the Item Shop currently has skins such as Kernel Poppy that do not match the Battle Royale theme at all.

Ready for some Shortnitemares scares, Kernel Poppy is in the Shop!

Following the same path, Reddit user u/That_Foot_Guy 1 came up with a bizarre, yet fascinating idea for a glider. Since Fortnite has already introduced gliders where the characters walk down over objects, u/That_Foot_Guy 1 thought of a Treadmill glider.

As the name suggests, players will deploy a Treadmill glider in the sky and start running on it. Surprisingly, a plethora of players on r/FortNiteBR loved the concept and appreciated it heavily.

The concept by u/That_Foot_Guy 1 also contains a description for the Epic Treadmill glider that reads, 'How fast can you run?'

The Treadmill glider in Fortnite will be perfect for The Flash skin

Members of r/FortNiteBR were quick to give their feedback on the Treadmill glider concept. The majority of players thought of pairing the glider with the Flash skin.

For readers who are unaware, Fortnite also has a Flash skin based on the popular DC Comics character. Flash is arguably the fastest man in the DC Universe, and players suggested that his skin should have a hidden reactive feature with the Treadmill glider.

Some players also joked that the Treadmill glider in Fornite will compensate for their lack of exercise in real life. All in all, it is self-evident that the community wants Epic Games to work more on goofy concepts rather than typical sweaty skins.

It won't be a surprise if Fortnite soon releases a Treadmill glider. Even though players might not spend their V-Bucks on an unusual design, they'd love to earn it as a free reward for completing challenges or questlines.

