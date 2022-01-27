Fortnite players cover Tilted Towers under a thick sheet of armored walls with no way out

The return of Tilted Towers to Fortnite was sure to bring about some in-game shenanigans.

Players of the battle royale are constantly finding creative and exciting ways to make content. From uncovering weird glitches to now encasing the famed Tilted Towers with armored walls, there is no end in sight.

The famous point of interest returned to many's excitement in Chapter 3 Season 1. One group of players decided to cover it in a giant metal box made of armored walls, seemingly trapping anyone left inside.

ItsCatGurl on Twitter shared the final result of the Tilted Towers project. Armored walls surround the point of interest, creating a box that has trapped the location within its walls.

The massive metal structure takes up a large chunk of the island, and as the photographs show, it can be seen from high above in the sky. What caused this idea to come to mind is anyone's guess.

The amount of time it must have taken to finish the project is unimaginable. Armored walls come in stacks of five and must be placed individually on an unedited flat wall or surface.

Per ItsCatGurl, over 50 Fortnite players helped trap Tilted Towers. Over 100,000 materials were collected, and over 3,000 metal walls were used to leave Tilted in a box of metal darkness.

It didn't go completely smooth, as one Twitter user replied to the original post with a clip of the building process. ItsCatGurl sent another player plummeting to their elimination after accidentally grabbing the zipline.

This also caused a disconnect between some of the walls. In Fortnite, when a structure has its support taken out, it will slowly vanish. That's precisely what happened here.

Still, the overall completion is a magnificent work of art in a battle royale game that prides itself on creativity. With 2500 health for each armored wall, it would indeed be a nightmare trying to escape if you ended up trapped within.

