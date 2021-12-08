Fortnite players discover the fastest way to reach Level 100 in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived and it has totally changed the game. Not much has remained the same from the map to the loot pool. However, one thing has remained the same. Fortnite players desperately need XP to get to the good rewards in the battle pass, like Spider-Man or the Foundation.

Last season was a struggle to get XP and it's pretty early on in the new season to tell whether or not that's the case again. That hasn't stopped players from finding every method to make tons of XP in a short amount of time.

🎄 Hannah-lujah 🎄 @wurmple85 Grafting on Fortnite for the black Spiderman skin and the black Spiderman skin only. When it finally downloads the update, that is. Grafting on Fortnite for the black Spiderman skin and the black Spiderman skin only. When it finally downloads the update, that is.

Just like last season, Fortnite Creative maps have become a great way to make a lot of XP quickly. Here's one that players have discovered is the fastest way to make XP in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Creative Map becomes fastest way to make lots of XP

The code for this Creative map is: 3794-8637-4359. In this map, players are battling it out and can earn XP for that, but the fastest way is inside one of the buildings.

Fortnite players will need to head into the small building directly in front of them. Until they get there, they may have trouble dodging bullets from the players who are actually playing the game. Once inside, everyone generally leaves everyone else alone, since they know what they're doing there.

Glitch King 👑 @GlitchKing15 guys some maps are supposed to give you xp , it's not a glitch 💀 guys some maps are supposed to give you xp , it's not a glitch 💀

Players with keyboard and mouse can change their controls to let them have full optimization and let them gain XP as fast as possible. For other users, the buttons can remain the same without much change.

Keyboard and mouse users can change their controls to this for optimized use (Image via GKI on YouTube)

Players can then interact with the object with the numbers on it and watch the XP come in. It will vary, but overall this is one of the best ways to earn XP for Chapter 3 Season 1. High level rewards like the Spider-Man skin will be collected in no time with this method.

