Fortnite players expecting live event before Chapter 3 Season 2 left disappointed over new leak

The 19.40 update for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has arrived, and there are no signs of a live event. Even the data miners and leakers have shared that there is no data related to a live event in the files, which has disappointed many.

HYPEX @HYPEX Unfortunately there's no event files this update, and this is the last update of Season 1 Unfortunately there's no event files this update, and this is the last update of Season 1 https://t.co/fRjxhx0UPI

As per data miners and leakers, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 may end without a live event. The content so far has been simply amazing, and a live event seemed like the ideal way to end things on a good note.

Here's when players can expect a live event to take place in Chapter 3.

Why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 won't end with a live event

Loopers who've been closely following the map changes this season already know that Dr. Slone is trying to find the remains of the Cattus monster from Chapter 1. The Imagined Order has been using drilling machines that are causing earthquakes as well.

Moreover, agents like Gunnar have joined the Imagined Order with high-tech weapons and suits.

On the flip side, The Seven looks unprepared for the upcoming war. The Scientist has been eagerly calling The Paradigm back, and there aren't many noticeable preparations that the group has made.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory The new Audio Logs confirm that the Paradigm was the Pilot of the Seven. The new Audio Logs confirm that the Paradigm was the Pilot of the Seven. https://t.co/J4hMFEPkih

It is worth noting that The Paradigm could be a snapshot of Singularity from Chapter 1. The latter made the Doggo monster (Mecha Robot) which eventually defeated The Devourer (Cattus).

Lok @LokFN_ FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory The new Audio Logs confirm that the Paradigm was the Pilot of the Seven. The new Audio Logs confirm that the Paradigm was the Pilot of the Seven. https://t.co/J4hMFEPkih This is actually super useful info. It confirms that The Paradigm is Singularity. Why? Because she's the pilot of The Seven. Singularity had piloted the Mecha Team Leader in Season 9. The armor similarities further confirm this. twitter.com/FortTory/statu… This is actually super useful info. It confirms that The Paradigm is Singularity. Why? Because she's the pilot of The Seven. Singularity had piloted the Mecha Team Leader in Season 9. The armor similarities further confirm this. twitter.com/FortTory/statu…

It is evident that Chapter 3 Season 1 is all about laying the foundation for Chapter 3 Season 2. The next season will most likely have a nerve-wracking live event where both sides try their best to win control over the Zero Point.

Having said that, loopers are still disappointed because even a mini-live event would have been satisfactory. The quality of live events has been outstanding lately, and a season (especially a season as good as Chapter 3 Season 1) feels incomplete without them.

Ubi 💙💛 @3dUbi @gameshed_ @HYPEX maybe even a season opening local event like we got for the start of the chapter.. @gameshed_ @HYPEX maybe even a season opening local event like we got for the start of the chapter..

What to expect from the live event in Chapter 3 Season 2?

Even though a live event is not expected to take place in the upcoming weeks, players can definitely expect it during or towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Within a few weeks, Dr. Slone will be able to reincarnate the Cattus monster. This should compel The Seven to take some measures. The return of Paradigm, The Origin, and The Sisters could help the group defend itself.

The live event in Chapter 3 Season 2 might feature a rematch between the Cattus monster and the Mecha Robot. The Imagined Order will back the Cattus monster, while The Seven will operate the Mecha Robot.

The winner will naturally rule the Fortnite island in Chapter 3.

