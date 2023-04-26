Fortnite players are getting skins for 50% cheaper, here's how

According to leakers/data-miners, Fortnite players will be able to purchase certain skins for 50% cheaper for a limited amount of time. While this sounds too good to be true, there is no catch involved. However, to buy these skins, players will need to have access to a console. The skins in question are part of real-money bundles such as Corrupted Legends, Tech Future Pack, and Anime Legends Pack.

These items cost real-life money and often rotate into the Item Shop every now and then. Unlike the regular cosmetics that are available for purchase using V-Bucks, these are often considered premium in nature. That being said, here's how to buy them at half price.

How to buy Fortnite skins for 50% cheaper

1) Go to the Xbox or PlayStation online store

Although the aforementioned bundles are up for sale in the Epic Games store, the discount does not apply there. To avail it, players will have to go to either the Xbox or PlayStation online store and manually search for the desired bundle. Currently, only three bundles have a discounted offer on them.

2) Select the Bundle and purchase it

Once the bundle has been selected, add it to the cart/checkout and purchase it to add it to the in-game locker. If Fortnite is running in the background, it may have to be restarted for the purchase to take effect. Be rest assured that it will show up in the in-game locker once the game restarts. That said, here is the original cost of each bundle and the price after the discount:

Tech Future Pack - $8.99 USD (Originally $17.99)

Anime Legends Pack - $11.99 USD (Originally $19.99)

Corrupted Legends - $7.99 USD (Originally $15.99)

How long will the Corrupted Legends, Tech Future Pack, and Anime Legends Pack be sold at a discounted price?

According to the Fortnite leakers/data-miners, the aforementioned bundles will be sold at a discounted price until 7:59 PM Eastern Time on April 27, 2023. Keep in mind that this discount is only available via the Xbox and PlayStation store. Buying any of the three bundles directly from the Epic Games Store will cost the full price.

Based on the information that's available, this discounted offer may come to the Epic Games Store as well, but no one knows when or even if this will occur. Nevertheless, since these bundles will be added back to the Fortnite Item Shop sometime in the future, there's no need to rush and buy them at full price at the moment.

