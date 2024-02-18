Fortnite players take out marked Vault campers, community left curious as to why they didn't run away

Fortnite's landscape and mechanics are always evolving and growing, and this can sometimes lead players to not be fully aware of how certain aspects of the game function. Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/InfernusXS, where the player, along with their teammates, infiltrated an enemy trio with the help of a hired Fortnite NPC (Non-Playable Character).

The NPCs scattered across the map have been shaping up to be one of the most exciting and engaging aspects of Chapter 5 Season 1, providing many opportunities to explore and gain advantage in certain situations. The player was able to use the Scout Specialist abilities of an NPC, but it left them and the community wondering about the interesting tactic the enemy team exhibited.

This article will cover more about the community's reaction to how Scout NPC's work in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite community is not exactly clear on how the Scout NPCs work

In the Reddit clip, the player can be seen in a trio Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 1, donning the Rue skin and waiting at the top of the staircase that leads to the Grand Glacier vault. The player, along with their teammates clad in the John Cena and Shadow Midas skins, had hired the Snow Striker NPC and utilized his Scout abilities to spot enemies waiting and camping right outside the vault gate.

However, the player was surprised to find out that despite being tagged by the Snow Striker NPC's UAV pulse, the enemies continued to execute their camping strategy. The UAV pulse usually alerts the player being tagged that they have been marked on the enemy map, further baffling the player and their teammates as to why the enemies didn't run away.

Undeterred by the camping enemies, the player decided to surprise them by throwing down a Port-A-Bunker and engaging with them in a gunfight. While one of the teammates was knocked down, u/InfernusXS and their teammates were able to come out on top, with the player celebrating their victory with the Never Gonna emote.

The Fortnite community was left amused and confused upon witnessing the gameplay clip shared by u/InfernusXS. While players enjoyed the coordinated effort that led to the player trio's victory, they were still unclear on the exact mechanics of how the Scout NPC's UAV pulse works, with some players offering explanations for this in-game element.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/InfernusXS from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/InfernusXS from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/InfernusXS from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/InfernusXS from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/InfernusXS from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As the Fortnite community continues to navigate the intricate mechanics of the game's NPCs, the enemies in the clip shared by u/InfernusXS seemed unaware of the UAV pulse.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!