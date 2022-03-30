Fortnite players take on a vote on which weapon to permanently remove from the game

Over the years, a ton of weapons have arrived in Fortnite. Every season, the developers vault and unvault some weapons to keep the meta fresh.

It is no surprise that every weapon receives a mixed response from the community. While some players admire spray weapons, others wish to make the most out of shotguns. However, there are some weapons that are despised by the majority of players.

A Twitter post asked users to name the weapon that they would want to permanently remove from the Battle Royale mode, and here are some weapons that were mentioned by players.

Fortnite players want Epic Games to remove the Drum Shotgun from Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite creator and leaker NinjaLavaBoy recently claimed that they would remove the Striker Pump Shotgun forever. From the looks of it, they aren't a big fan of its slow fire rate and low DPS.

Almost 5,000 loopers liked the tweet and agreed with NinjaLavaBoy. In the replies, players were talking about removing several other weapons, such as:

Auto Shotgun - has a fast fire rate, but the damage output is very low for a shotgun.

- has a fast fire rate, but the damage output is very low for a shotgun. Drum Shotgun - The fast fire rate and explosive DPS can eliminate someone in two seconds, and the weapon is too overpowered.

- The fast fire rate and explosive DPS can eliminate someone in two seconds, and the weapon is too overpowered. Combat and Stinger SMGs - The DPS stats of these weapons are clearly broken. They can shred builds and enemies in seconds.

Drum shotguns one minute your minding your own business next thing someone zooms in and sprays you

MasterVT

Last season: stinger and MK-seven

Right now: Combat and stinger SMG

Last season: stinger and MK-seven

You can't remove one and leave the other because then the other is the only viable option, but leave both and you have to much OP/annoying spray guns to fight.

It is evident that the community has many issues with the current loot pool. Shotguns like Striker Pump and Auto Shotgun were useless in Chapter 3 Season 1, and the Drum Shotgun is broken in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Even though Epic Games has been releasing several new weapons lately, there's an urgent need to balance their statistics.

Fortnite is planning to nerf weapons that can one shot enemies

One of the biggest issues in Chapter 3 Season 2 has been the underwhelming damage output of snipers.

Prominent leaker HYPEX revealed that the Hunting Rifle and Heavy Sniper would return in Chapter 3 Season 2, but their damage has been nerfed. As a result, they won't be able to eliminate a player with a single shot.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Heavy Sniper will return this season but with some changes.



- Damage remains 120/128/132

- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198

- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660

- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 The Heavy Sniper will return this season but with some changes.- Damage remains 120/128/132- Headshot nerfed from 200/200/200 to 180/192/198- Builds Damage nerfed from 1000/1050/1100 to 600/630/660- Reload Time buffed from 4.5/4.2/4 to 4/3.8/3.5 https://t.co/D9G7iYm1PQ

Even though Fortnite isn't supposed to be the most realistic Battle Royale out there, the fact that a sniper won't eliminate someone with a headshot seems absurd. Such changes in the meta are concerning for many players, which is why they want the snipers to be vaulted altogether.

