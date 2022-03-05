Fortnite pro BBG Calc links video game skills to genetics, fans hit back

Fortnite is certainly one of the toughest games in the world to play professionally. Unlike other Battle Royale games, its meta is not just restricted to gunfights but also includes building and editing structures.

Accordingly, turning pro in Fortnite requires years of consistency and hard work. Big names like Bugha, Clix, SypherPK, Ninja, and Nick Eh 30 are some great examples who've always exhibited dedication towards the game.

However, a prominent pro player in BBG Calc recently claimed that being good at games is related to genes. Here's how the community and other pros reacted to it.

Fortnite pro BBG Calc claims to have good gaming genetics

This isn't the first time that BBG Calc has linked gaming to genetics. He's given a similar statement in the past, and reiterated it recently.

BBG Calc @yungcalc its been over a year since ive said it but ill say it again, being good at video games is genetics its been over a year since ive said it but ill say it again, being good at video games is genetics

As per the pro player, a person can only be good at video games if they have the desired genes for it. If they aren't 'built' in a certain manner, they won't be able to get the results.

However, this doesn't mean that Calc was trying to discredit the importance of hard work altogether. He agreed that putting hours into practice is still an intergral part of growth.

The pro player then compared esports to the NFL. Apparently, everyone in the Football league is talented (genetically), but the ones who work the hardest are the most successful.

BBG Calc @yungcalc @DestinysJesus Because you still have to put in the work, just like real sports you can have massive amounts of talent but hard work matters too. For example everyone in the NFL is talented, but not only is there levels to it but some people work harder than others @DestinysJesus Because you still have to put in the work, just like real sports you can have massive amounts of talent but hard work matters too. For example everyone in the NFL is talented, but not only is there levels to it but some people work harder than others

Fortnite community responds to Calc linking gaming with genetics

It's no surprise that Calc's tweet sparked a debate between a plethora of fans and pro players.

While the majority of Calc's followers claimed that people can be exceptionally good at gaming without the genetics, others agreed that good genetics lays the foundation to be good at something.

Some Twitter users had a more balanced opinion. They believe that genetics do not come into play unless the discussion is about the best among the best.

Hence, anyone with 'generic' genetics should be able to atleast win some Cash Cups or small tournaments. However, genetics might play a role when it comes to the FNCS or the World Cup.

od26 @_Od26 @yungcalc You can argue genetics for the top top of the game. I’m talking “best player in world level” but anyone can achieve a tier one pro level. I’ll stand by that to the day I die. @yungcalc You can argue genetics for the top top of the game. I’m talking “best player in world level” but anyone can achieve a tier one pro level. I’ll stand by that to the day I die.

As of now, the Fortnite community hasn't been able to come to a conclusion regarding the importance of genetics in gaming.

This might be because the likes of Bugha, Mongraal, benyfishy, Arkhram, MrSavage, and other pros have never boasted about their genetics, but have always credited hard work for their success.

While the rigorous debate is still going on, many agree that Calc is famous for posting such controversial statements.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul