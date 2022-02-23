Fortnite pro BenjyFishy obliterates entire team with a Harpoon gun in Chapter 3

The Harpoon Gun in Fortnite is often called overpowered, and pro player Benjyfishy recently proved it. He used the weapon to eliminate two professional players like it was a piece of cake.

The Harpoon Gun has a 2x headshot multiplier and can be lethal at close or middle range. In Chapter 3 Season 1, loopers have been using the weapon for several reasons.

Here's how Benjyfishy used a Harpoon Gun to eliminate two pro players.

Fortnite pros are using the Harpoon Gun instead of shotguns

First and foremost, readers should understand why pro players like Benjyishy are able to exploit the Harpoon Gun.

It has the following stats:

Damage per second - 75

- 75 Fire Rate - 1

- 1 Magazine size - 10

- 10 Structure Damage- 150

With a 2x headshot multiplier and 150 structure damage, it is clear that the Harpoon Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 is severely broken.

Hypo @ItsHypo_ They only reason i use the harpoon gun is to show everyone how OP it is to bring Harpoon Guns into the META They only reason i use the harpoon gun is to show everyone how OP it is to bring Harpoon Guns into the META

While playing a duo match with an equally talented pro, MrSavage, Benjyfishy rushed on to another team and used the Harpoon Gun just four times. Every time, he dealt 75 damage and the fight was over even before it started.

MrSavage didn't need to contribute, and he couldn't control his laughter after watching his teammate stomp a team with something as absurd as a Harpoon gun.

While certain loopers appreciate the strategy of using the Harpoon gun in close range battles, others claim that getting eliminated by a Harpoon is more embarrassing than being pickaxed.

As it turns out, this fishing tool is more viable than the Shotguns, which not only have a slow fire rate, but also deal very less damage.

Other uses of the Harpoon gun in Fortnite Chapter 3

In fishing spots, the Harpoon gun can be used to collect fish rapidly. However, it is primarily utilized to grab opponents or bosses.

The Foundation boss in Chapter 3 must be terrified of the Harpoon Gun. It has been used to defeat him countless times, as players simply pull him from a ramp and the terrifying boss dies from fall damage.

The prominence of the Harpoon gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 is amusing for casual players. However, from a competitive perspective, it is concerning how fishing tools are turning out to be more beneficial than actual weapons in the arsenal.

