Fortnite pro NRG Zayt banned after protesting Epic Games firing FNCS caster AussieAntics

Drama continues in Fortnite as a professional gamer, NRG Zayt, was recently banned by Epic after he supported FNCS caster AussieAntics.

Epic has always maintained a no toleration policy in terms of hatred. Gamers and content creators have supported the developers for their no toleration policies. However, Epic has faced criticism as gamers feel certain bans could have been avoided by handing out warnings.

Epic recently removed Fortnite broadcaster AussieAntics from his official role following a controversy. NRG Zayt faced the consequences after he stood up in support of the broadcaster.

NRG Zayt uninstalls Fortnite following his ban from the game

The incident began during the FNCS final when the popular caster AussieAntics was dropped by Epic following a controversial statement.

AussieAntics was part of the official broadcast team and was streaming the FNCS Finals. However, he noticed that a player was trying to capitalize on his position and eliminate a popular Fortnite gamer.

The sly move from the gamer was not received properly by AussieAntics. He went on to criticize the gamer during the live broadcast. The criticism contained some harsh words and this was not taken lightly by the developers.

It was later revealed that AussieAntics had been scrapped off his official duties. This was not taken heartily by other loopers, as they felt that the controversy could've been avoided by a stern warning the broadcaster.

For full clarity.



I was dropped from the broadcast due to breaking guidelines around my conduct on my own stream.



I called a player a loser after they dropped on first place game 6 of the finals.



I understand Epic's decision. I did not mean to incite hate towards the player. — AussieAntics (@AussieAntics) June 26, 2021

Several gamers came in support of AussieAntics. However, it was NRG Zayt who supported him the most. The professional gamer changed his username to "Justice4Aussie" before going down in the FNCS Finals.

NRG Zayt took to social media to get hold of AussieAntics' combination skin. Fans were quick to note that Zayt not only changed his username, but also changed the in-game cosmetic to that of AussieAntics' skin.

Does aussie antics have a skin combo? — NRG Zayt (@zayt) June 26, 2021

NRG Zayt's action depicted his support for AussieAntics. However, the stunt was not appreciated by the developers. The popular gamer was banned after only one round of the FNCS Finals without warning.

It was revealed that NRG Zayt ended up uninstalling the game. It seems that the gamer will be away from the Battle Royale title for a long time. Fans are still speculating about when the gamer will return to Fortnite in the future.

The ongoing issue has garnered a lot of attention from loopers. Currently, there is a division within the Fortnite community regarding this issue. Some believe that Epic has done the right thing, whereas others believe that the developers could've avoided this by just issuing warnings to the concerned gamers.

Edited by Gautham Balaji