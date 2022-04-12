Fortnite pro wins Solo cash cup with no kills, invents new healing strategy

In every season of Fortnite, new strategies arise. The meta for each season changes based on what is in the game. This ultimately depends on what the loot pool has or doesn't have. Healing strategies have been harder to come by for a while now, and they're not as commonly used as other tactics.

Epic Games buffed the storm a little bit so that it would eventually deal so much damage that a heal-off was essentially impossible. There are still ways to do it, but Epic Games was desperately trying to discourage it.

In a somewhat unprecedented move, a heal-off strategy has been used to win the cash cup. Shipski took home $1,400 without a single kill in one of the most impressive wins. It was also a bit controversial.

Shipski wins Fortnite cash cup with no kills and a great healing strategy

According to AussieAntics, Shipski's strategy is pretty simple. He'll drop behind Chonker's Speedway and start fishing. He'll then collect as many fish as possible and hoard all the heals he can find.

Chonker's Speedway (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

If he or anyone who tries this in-game is lucky, the storm circle will be kind. The longer the area he's fishing in is in the zone, the better his chances to outlast everyone. This is true in every case. Moving lesser results in a longer game, usually.

In the tournament, that was the case. He didn't have to begin healing as early, which proved highly advantageous. He ended up winning through this method and avoided conflict with anyone. It was an impressive and highly bold strategy for a cash cup.

ShipskiGG @shipskimlg 1st in ps cup finals ($1400) 1st in ps cup finals ($1400) https://t.co/j7C2g65KVa

It's a unique way to win, especially in a PlayStation Fortnite cash cup. It's opened up an important debate in the community on whether these are valid strategies, especially in cash cups. When money is on the line, things are different.

One side feels that it's unfair and that it's "not Fortnite". Fortnite is a game predicated on battling and not healing. If a player is not battling and comes out with a win, that can seem a bit unfair, especially to the second-place finisher.

It's certainly frustrating to fight off everyone but lose to a player who's far away, healing in the storm. It's one thing to die in a fair fight, but another to lose without a chance to fight.

ShipskiGG @shipskimlg New GOD strat not even 1% risk!!!! New GOD strat not even 1% risk!!!! https://t.co/GpWz5ZVZbH

The other side believes that it's acceptable. It's part of the game, so if gamers can effectively utilize it, it's good for them. Epic Games added fishing and healing items, so why not use them?

To this side, it's ultimately no different than abusing vehicles for victory. If it's a part of the game, it can be used to win. At least in this tournament, it already has.

