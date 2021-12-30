Fortnite Chapter 3 Week 4 challenges: How to detonate gas cans to destroy objects

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 4 quests are live. Players can complete all the quests that have been added to gain XP and level up. Ever since the launch of the new season, players have been grinding the game hard to unlock the battle pass and these new weekly quests help out a lot to get the extra XP.

For Challenge 3 this week, Fortnite players have to destroy objects by detonating gas cans in the game. For those unaware, gas cans were added to the game way back in Chapter 2 Season 3. They are primarily used to refuel vehicles, but players have often used this object to cause destruction. Placed strategically, gas cans can be quite the weapon in the right hand.

This article will provide a guide to completing the Week 4 challenge - Detonate gas cans to destroy two objects.

Diving into the Fortnite quest: Detonate gas cans to destroy objects

The objective is relatively simple. Players need to place gas cans beside and objects and blow them up. However, the quest becomes easier to complete if players know the location of these cans on the Fortnite map. There are a lot of cans around the map, but with a map as large as the one players have in Chapter 3, locating one can get a bit tedious.

For the best results, players can drop into the Behemoth Bridge close to the south of Shifty Shafts. Under this bridge, players can find a total of nine gas cans. That should be enough for an entire team if players get into a party.

Put the gas cans around objects and blow them up from a distance. The other effective way to complete this challenge would be to build a few walls and blow them up with gas cans. Gas cans can deal a significant amount of damage and players are advised to shoot them from a distance.

