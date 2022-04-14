Fortnite reimagined as a 'pay-to-win' game in viral new clip

Epic Games claims Fortnite is free to play but the battle royale title is often called pay-to-win. This primarily happens when certain cosmetics in the game end up providing loopers with unfair competitive advantages.

For instance, superhero skins can blend in with the environment and are tough to spot. Similarly, the Star Wand pickaxe's additional damage at launch was disastrous for the meta.

With that in mind, here's how a player reimagined Fortnite as a pay-to-win game and surprised the community.

Fortnite player shows the real meaning of pay-to-win cosmetics

Prominent Fortnite map creator and YouTuber Raider464 is one of the most innovative loopers the game has seen so far. He's made several maps in Creative Mode, and has used the mode to make hilarious and mind-boggling clips time and again.

Raider464 @raidr_fn if the game was pay to win... if the game was pay to win... https://t.co/SSF8kaFmhT

Raider464 recently posted a clip on Twitter in which he was able to eliminate opponents with actual 'pay-to-win' skins and emotes.

Point it Out emote

The clip started with Raider464 using the Point it Out emote against an opponent who was building in front of him. Instead of using weapons to break the build, he used the emote and the opponent's box just started levitating in the air.

Raider then used a sniper to break the box's floor. As a result, the opponent had a terrible fall and was eliminated from fall damage.

Pickaxe

For another showcase, Raider464 used a glowing green pickaxe skin that was able to break walls with a single blow. This is definitely a pay-to-win feature as builds break only after players swing their pickaxe several times or spray some bullets.

This pay-to-win pickaxe not only broke the wall, but also helped the character in teleporting towards the enemy and surprising them.

Trinity's Kick

Trinity's Kick emote from The Matrix is already considered pay-to-win as it can help players in dodging bullets. However, Raider464 had an even better way to prove that the emote is broken.

In the viral clip, Raider used Trinity's Kick in front of an opponent and before landing, his character kicked the latter. The impact was so strong that the opponent fell off a cliff and died from fall damage.

Obviously, the aforementioned pay-to-win features aren't real. The YouTuber most likely used tools from Creative like prop mover device and teleport. Regardless, viewers were able to get a clear picture of what a pay-to-win game looks like.

Fortnite is definitely a free-to-play game where loopers spend money purely for cosmetic purposes. Even when Epic Games adds an item that unintentionally changes this narrativE, it is quick to patch/remove it. This is important to keep the game's integrity intact, to say the least.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan