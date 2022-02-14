Fortnite Running Llama feature labeled the 'worst', leaves community divided

Running Llamas were introduced in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 7, and they can be found on the current map as well. They are one of the most unique loot sources, but the community seems to be divided on this feature.

Llamas drop significant loot when eliminated, but doing so is not as easy as it sounds. These animals can run surprisingly fast, and they can even de-spawn. Here's what the Fortnite community thinks of running Llamas in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Fortnite player calls running Llamas the worst feature ever, others agree

A recent post on the r/FortNiteBR subreddit heavily criticized the running Llamas. The user called out Epic Games for adding the feature and gave several reasons for the outrage.

First of all, Llamas are a valuable loot source and can be game-changing at times. Hence, loopers expect the developers to make the Llamas more accessible.

Llamas get triggered by minimal movement and even gliding players. Accordingly, they start running, and if players cannot eliminate them, they de-spawn from the island.

G2 MAG380 @OGMAG380 #MagMafia



I know I'm definitely not the first one to say this, but for the love of god, can we please have the old Loot Llamas back, these ones are just annoying as hell, they start running when you get within like… Can we just get the old Loot Llamas back already? #FortNite I know I'm definitely not the first one to say this, but for the love of god, can we please have the old Loot Llamas back, these ones are just annoying as hell, they start running when you get within like… Can we just get the old Loot Llamas back already? #FortNite #MagMafiaI know I'm definitely not the first one to say this, but for the love of god, can we please have the old Loot Llamas back, these ones are just annoying as hell, they start running when you get within like… https://t.co/hFHgJRdx7U

Furthermore, Llamas now have a ton of HP. Back in the day, they could be eliminated with some pickaxe slashes, but in Chapter 3, players might have to use an entire magazine to kill them.

Sentinel_sniper2(order 66 survivor) @SS2TTV 3 things Fortnite now that are annoying & need fixed. 1. Running llamas (seriously stupid and ruins an exciting treat to find in match) 2. Jumping(waaaay to much, up fatigue, 2 or 3 before it sets in. 3. How baron 65% of map is, like no building no loot nothing lol @FortniteGame 3 things Fortnite now that are annoying & need fixed. 1. Running llamas (seriously stupid and ruins an exciting treat to find in match) 2. Jumping(waaaay to much, up fatigue, 2 or 3 before it sets in. 3. How baron 65% of map is, like no building no loot nothing lol @FortniteGame

Last but not least, killing a Llama can be a chaotic process. It can attract other players and increase the possibility of getting third-partied.

For all these reasons, players are annoyed by the state of Llamas in Chapter 3.

Merx @MrX9779 fortnite. I love the season and all but please do all of us a huge favor and stop the running llamas. I just wanna casually search. fortnite. I love the season and all but please do all of us a huge favor and stop the running llamas. I just wanna casually search.

Fortnite players defend running Llamas in Chapter 3 Season 1

While many players like the ones mentioned above are highly critical of running Llamas, others have claimed that they are balanced mechanics.

ariana ! ! @DAISIES4QNF the llamas running in fortnite is so cute they make it impossible the llamas running in fortnite is so cute they make it impossible

This other faction believes that the feature is excellent in team-based game modes, and Llamas can be eliminated with proper planning. Long story short, it is a high-risk, high-reward feature that makes the gameplay more happening.

Compared to the OG Llamas, the ones in Chapter 3 grant better loot, which seems justified that players have to work harder to eliminate them. Teams can trap them with builds and then deal damage for better results.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, a looper's perspective on in-game features is mainly subjective. Everyone has their own playstyle that inherently leads to conflict. Also, the game doesn't force players to kill running Llamas, and they can always choose to rely on other sources.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar