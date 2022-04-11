Fortnite's most controversial emote 'Tunak Tunak Tun' has finally been permanently removed, here's why

The Tunak Tunak Tun emote in Fortnite was added to the files in Chapter 3 Season 1. However, data miners have now revealed that it has been removed from the files owing to the controversies surrounding Daler Mehndi.

Tunak Tunak Tun is based on a song by the popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi. The song is a massive hit in India, and naturally, millions of players were delighted when Epic Games decided to add it as an emote to its iconic battle royale title.

Here's why loopers might never witness the Tunak Tunak Tun emote in the Item Shop again.

Fortnite permanently removes Tunak Tunak Tun due to Daler Mehndi's controversial past

Tunak Tunak Tun has been an iconic song in the Indian music industry for years. With the advent of social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok, it has gained global recognition. Epic Games tried to further capitalize on the song's popularity by making it an Icon Series emote, with leakers even showcasing the dance ahead of its potential release.

#Fortnite ICYMI: The "Tunak Tunak Tun" emote is NOT scrapped, it is just encrypted and in the game files as of v19.10!Just to clear up any confusion for anyone who has heard otherwise! #Fortnite Chapter3 #Fortnite Flipped #Fortnite Leaks #Fortnite News #Gaming #Gaming News ICYMI: The "Tunak Tunak Tun" emote is NOT scrapped, it is just encrypted and in the game files as of v19.10!Just to clear up any confusion for anyone who has heard otherwise!#Fortnite #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteFlipped #FortniteLeaks #FortniteNews #Gaming #GamingNews https://t.co/l2ERXA8gUq

As it turns out, Daler Mehndi's personal life isn't as cordial as his music career. Back in 2018, he was arrested and sentenced to two years in jail in a 15-year old human trafficking case. Daler and his brother Shamsher allegedly took 'passage money' and 'dropped off' people in the United States.

Twitter Moments India @MomentsIndia Indian singer Daler Mehndi convicted of human trafficking and sentenced to two years in prison. twitter.com/i/moments/9745… Indian singer Daler Mehndi convicted of human trafficking and sentenced to two years in prison. twitter.com/i/moments/9745…

Daler Mehndi was granted bail by a court in Patiala, but the incident has definitely stained his legacy. This also seems to be the only rational reason behind Fortnite removing his emote from the reputed Icon Series.

Daler Mehndi receives the Travis Scott treatment from Fortnite

The aforementioned incident is similar to Fortnite removing Travis Scott's cosmetics from the Item Shop following the rapper's controversial concert in which many people lost their lives. It is evident that Epic Games wants to maintain its 'kid-friendly' image and avoid any sort of dissension within their community.

It is no surprise that fans of Daler Mehndi have called out Epic Games for removing the Tunak Tunak Tun emote from the game's files. They were eager to spend their V-Bucks on an Indian emote and proudly use it in lobbies. This faction claims that Daler Mehndi's past should not affect his ability to create a global impact through music.

andrygodofdestruction @Andry11119515 #freetunaktunaktun Wow @FortniteGame , you seriously removed the Tunak Tunak Tun emote? That human trafficking was years ago, people can change, you know? What was the god damn point of the emote if y’all removed it from the files permanently Wow @FortniteGame, you seriously removed the Tunak Tunak Tun emote? That human trafficking was years ago, people can change, you know? What was the god damn point of the emote if y’all removed it from the files permanently🗿🗿 #freetunaktunaktun https://t.co/5HsfCAOEVG

On the other end of the spectrum, there are many players who strongly oppose the Tunak Tunak Tun emote. Apparently, they do not want to associate themselves with someone who's been involved in heinous offenses like human trafficking.

Rover Plush 2.0 @RoverPlush if the Tunak Tunak emote actually does release, i am not gonna spend even a single penny on the game for a little while. if the Tunak Tunak emote actually does release, i am not gonna spend even a single penny on the game for a little while.

Amidst all these contrasting opinions, it is unlikely that players will get to witness the Tunak Tun emote in the Fortnite Item Shop anytime soon.

(Thanks to The Tunak Tunak Tun is still in the files, they simply moved it from the encrypted pak 1000 to 1001! #Fortnite (Thanks to @InTheShadeYT for the help) The Tunak Tunak Tun is still in the files, they simply moved it from the encrypted pak 1000 to 1001! #Fortnite (Thanks to @InTheShadeYT for the help) https://t.co/BhGvAqn8Ko Apparently, the "Tunak Tunak Tun" emote is still encrypted. It was rumored for a while that they finally removed it with the latest update.As of right now, I don't have an update if the emote is still scrapped/delayed indefinitely. twitter.com/FNBRintel/stat… Apparently, the "Tunak Tunak Tun" emote is still encrypted. It was rumored for a while that they finally removed it with the latest update.As of right now, I don't have an update if the emote is still scrapped/delayed indefinitely. twitter.com/FNBRintel/stat…

It is worth noting that the emote hasn't been scrapped entirely. Fans should not take this positively, as there's a high possibility of it ending up in the files for years like Madcap or Xander skins.

