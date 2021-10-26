Fortnite's Dr Slone may sacrifice herself to the Cube Queen to save the island, here is why

Fortnite players might witness Dr Slone take charge over the rebel forces against the Cube Queen at the end of the season. Rumors have surfaced that suggest that the Cube Queen is going to use all of her power to take control over the island.

However, Dr Slone could be seen coming back at the front to lead the war against the Cube Queen. She did a similar thing during the Operation Skyfire live event in Season 7.

Rumors also suggest she will sacrifice herself at the end of the live event to save the island from getting totally annihilated.

Fortnite @FortniteGame She won’t stop until nothing remains.Battle Pass owners, complete quests to unlock the Cube Queen now. fn.gg/CubeQueen She won’t stop until nothing remains.Battle Pass owners, complete quests to unlock the Cube Queen now. fn.gg/CubeQueen https://t.co/u6CdSBjavy

Dark Jonesy suggests it might be the end of the road for Dr Slone in Fortnite Season 8

NPCs in Fortnite have a bigger role than just offering items and quests to players. They also help progress the lore throughout the season. If players pay attention to the different speech bubbles by the NPCs, they will notice a lot is being revealed through euphemisms.

Dark Jonesy can be spotted on Fortnite island, and has multiple punchcard quests for players to finish and earn rank XP. Dark Jonesy can look at the dark side and foretell a lot of what is coming to the island.

🎃VAMPIRE LORD🎃Lepsog @Lepsog2468 This dude Dark Jonesy is leaking future Fortnite lore, and he's implying that we gotta SACRIFICE SOMEONE?! WHAT FORT SKIN WE OFF'ING?????? This dude Dark Jonesy is leaking future Fortnite lore, and he's implying that we gotta SACRIFICE SOMEONE?! WHAT FORT SKIN WE OFF'ING?????? https://t.co/zhEgzD3cfZ

Players who visit Dark Jonesy will be greeted with this dialog after they finish his quests:

"My vision is now clear, but I bring dark tidings. Two paths lie ahead of you. On one path, I see sacrifice and loss. On the other, total annihilation."

Dr Slone is on the move and every day she gets closer to the **Redacted** bunker in Fortnite where all the alien technology is expected to be hidden. Therefore, it is becoming clear that Dr Slone wishes to unleash the alien technology over the Cube Queen.

In her conquest, it is expected that she will destroy herself, along with the Cubes and all the Sideways monsters.

However, if she is to save the island, the sacrifice that Dark Jonesy mentioned is also going to take place. Dr Slone might die in the fight to save the island, but it will help the lore move forward. With the Cube Queen's powers still a mystery at this point, this seems the only plausible way out at the moment.

Fortnite players will have to wait to watch this series of events start rolling into action towards the conclusion of Season 8.

