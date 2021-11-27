Fortnite's dreaded Coral Castle may finally be destroyed forever

Fortnite Chapter 3 is just around the corner and gamers are having a tough time containing their excitement. The Cubed themed season has been an amazing experience and it was anticipated that Epic will release a couple more seasons. However, the developers have decided against it and therefore, the game will see a massive transition as soon as Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends.

The arrival of a new chapter in Fortnite has stoked the imagination level of everyone. Since the island will be undergoing significant changes, loopers are curious to know about the possible map changes. Most significantly, gamers are concerned about the fate of popular POIs of the island.

Fortnite: Coral Castle to be destroyed in Chapter 3

The arrival of a new chapter in Fortnite is certainly pretty exciting. However, it also means that gamers will need to bid goodbye to the old map and the POIs. While the prospect of a new island is scintillating, it is certainly difficult to completely remove all of the game's favored landing spots.

Fort Intel @FortINTEL With next season being the start of Chapter 3, will we finally see the end of Coral Castle? 🤔 With next season being the start of Chapter 3, will we finally see the end of Coral Castle? 🤔 https://t.co/jpHiPuUMNz

Coral Castle has been one of the most popular POIs in Chapter 2 Season 8. The north-western named location of the map was the site of several major activities including the beach party and the arrival of the aliens.

The location also served as a spawn point for NPCs and offered quite a generous amount of loot to gamers. However, with Chapter 3 arriving soon, it is quite certain that Coral Castle will be destroyed and a new POI will come up in its place.

Ziv @ZiviX_ You wouldn't believe me when I say this but



Look at my loot



Got it all from dropping Coral Castle



To top it off, I won the game You wouldn't believe me when I say this butLook at my lootGot it all from dropping Coral Castle To top it off, I won the game https://t.co/3EWmVN6mpT

The destruction of the island will take gamers to a different reality altogether. The new map will consist of new POIs and Coral Castle will not feature over there apparently.

Fortnite: Will there be any POI from Chapter 2?

The destruction of the island is set to destroy most current locations on the island. The upcoming reality is likely to offer a new map with unique locations. However, gamers are eager to know whether any POI from Chapter 2 will feature on the upcoming island or not.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Corruption spread is currently at this stage, close to Pleasant Park & Corny Crops! The Corruption spread is currently at this stage, close to Pleasant Park & Corny Crops! https://t.co/WjYDmg9l0D

It is speculated that Pleasant Park will continue to exist in the map of Chapter 3. Although no confirmation has been revealed by anyone yet, it is anticipated that since the location survived the annihilation and transitioned from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2, it will continue to do so in Chapter 3.

