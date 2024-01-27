Fortnite's Fishstick and Supply Drop birthday cakes leave the community in awe

Fortnite fans are no strangers to expressing their love for the game in creative ways, and Redditor u/Barry-d-benson2, who is a dedicated parent, took their celebrations to a whole new level. In a post on the platform, they showcased images of two intricately designed cakes that follow the designs of the title's iconic Fishstick skin and Supply Drop crates.

u/barry-d-benson2 explained how they crafted the cakes for their son's birthday, who is turning 21 and loves the game, highlighting how the battle royale sensation can bring its magic to real-world occasions.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's intricately designed cakes for their son

The first cake featured in the Reddit post is a delectable treat that recreates the distinctive face of Fortnite's Fishstick skin, a legendary fish mascot. With the cake's coloring being adorned with Fishstick's iconic orange hues and featuring other details like chocolates and marshmallows forming its eyes, it is clear that u/barry-d-benson2 paid attention to small details.

The second cake recreates one of the most missed Fortnite elements: a Supply Drop. With its iconic blue and yellow color scheme, the cake perfectly represents the helpful loot-filled crates. With a yellow balloon being attached to it to simulate the V-Bucks balloon that descending Supply Drops have, the design proves the intricate planning involved in its making.

With the Reddit post about u/barry-d-benson2's celebratory gesture making its rounds in the community, there was an outpouring of praise from players. Some complimented not only the design and details of the cakes but also u/barr-d-benson2's parenting skills, highlighting the effort they put into making their son's 21st birthday a truly special and memorable one.

Meanwhile, for others, the post served as a reminder of the absence of Supply Drops in Chapter 5 Season 1, having seemingly been replaced by the Combat Caches.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

With the intricately designed Fortnite-themed cakes, u/barry-d-benson2 not only celebrated a milestone birthday for their son but also showcased the game's evolving influence in the real world. Fans of the game keep finding new ways to express their shared love for it, whether it is a highly detailed cosplay or cakes recreating elements within the title.

