Fortnite's latest Mistborn crossover: Everything we know so far

The Fortnite Mistborn crossover has recently gone live, and the sudden collaboration has indeed surprised loopers.

Fortnite has been on a collaboration spree for the last few seasons. They are extremely popular among players because they come with event-specific cosmetic bundles. The Mistborn crossover recently popped up out of the blue with no heads up. News of the collaboration has bamboozled loopers.

This article will dive into the various details of the Mistborn crossover.

Fortnite Season 6: Mistborn crossover surprised loopers

Mistborn is a series of fantasy novels written by American author Brandon Sanderson.

The series is extremely popular in the United States. But no one expected Epic Games to jump into a collaboration event all of a sudden.

The author recently revealed that he is close with Donald Mustard. The intimate relationship between the two friends has resulted in a sudden small crossover that has undoubtedly surprised gamers. The author published the following post on Reddit announcing the collaboration:

Reddit post clarifying the Fortnite Mistborn crossover (Image via Reddit)

Epic rolled out the Kelsier bundle made available in the Item Shop as part of the Mistborn crossover. Kelsier is one of the main characters of Mistborn: The Final Empire.

The Kelsier bundle was available for 1600 V-Bucks and came with a Kelsier outfit with two customizable styles.

The bundle consisted of Hemalurgic Spikes back bling and Volcanic Glass Daggers. Players got a new loading screen as part of the bundle.

The Mistborn crossover bundle is an exclusive addition to the Item Shop and was only available for 24 hours.

Gamers hoped that a new challenge will also be available due to the crossover. However, they were disappointed because Epic refrained from rolling out any quests.

Sanderson claimed that the collaboration is short, but he mentioned that the developers would roll out some more items in Fortnite.