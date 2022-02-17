Fortnite's new feature is an anti-anxiety button that has been in demand for years 

The Fortnite community has been asking for some changes in the in-game locker for years. Apparently, every time loopers unlock a cosmetic, it gets added to the locker and a notification for the same pops up.

It is common for players to ignore such notifications initially. From Battle Pass skins to free rewards, there are a ton of cosmetics that end up becoming locker notifications.

However, this leads to notifications piling up, and after a certain point in time, the situation becomes distressing.

Fortnite finally adds a 'Clear All' button for locker notifications

Earlier, to remove the locker notification, loopers had to search for the cosmetic manually and click to see it.

With the latest update in Chapter 3, Epic Games has added a button with which players can clear all the notifications from their lockers at once. This might seem like a very minor feature, but it is a big relief for many.

HYPEX @HYPEX You can now clear all locker notifications! You can now clear all locker notifications! https://t.co/YbP5gxZWmt

In particular, content creators who get a ton of new cosmetics on a daily basis are elated to finally have the 'Clear All' button in their locker. They naturally have countless notifications that are quite bothersome.

Fortnite community reacts to the latest 'Clear All' button in the locker

For many players in the community, the latest 'Clear All' button in Fortnite is an anxiety-buster. The yellow mark and the thought of having a large amount of pending cosmetics in the locker is certainly stressful for them.

Such players have thanked the developers for finally listening to their demands.

On the flip side, there is a faction of loopers who now have equally opposite concerns. As it turns out, many players intentionally keep notifications to 'flex' the amount of unused cosmetics in their locker.

Some players also use these notifications to prove that they've never used certain cosmetics/Battle Pass skins despite owning them. Hence, they are now worried about using the button by mistake and clearing all the notifications.

Alexai Ivanovich @ZACORT45



Started as a Joke and now I don't want to stop @HYPEX I'll never touch that buttonStarted as a Joke and now I don't want to stop @HYPEX I'll never touch that button Started as a Joke and now I don't want to stop https://t.co/wxeIu6JlYh

Amidst the aforementioned drama, the demand for an 'Apply to all Locker Presets' button is also rising. It is evident that Epic Games is working on the community's feedback, and now might be the right time for players to open up about their needs.

Bliccy 🖤 @Bliccy1x @HYPEX Next we need a “set to all locker presets” button so I can set emotes for all presets instead of doing individually @HYPEX Next we need a “set to all locker presets” button so I can set emotes for all presets instead of doing individually

All in all, Chapter 3 Season 1 has been a massive success so far. Fresh content has lived up to expectations, and a war between the IO and The Seven is about to go down.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan